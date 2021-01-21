The Milton High boys basketball team has shown many strengths early this season. However, height is typically not one of them.
Senior Cade Meyer, a 6-foot 8 UW-Green Bay recruit, racked up 26 points to lead the visiting Monroe Cheesemakers, the No. 7-ranked Division 2 team in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, to an 82-77 victory over the Red Hawks last Tuesday.
Milton coach Alex Olson acknowledged he did not handle his defensive matchups well.
“I don’t think I came in with the best game plan for our team,” Olson said. “We just weren’t great on the help side; we weren’t getting good ball pressure. Anything that could stop (Meyer) from getting the ball down there, we didn’t do properly at all. It’s not the last time we are going to see that type of height this year. It’ll definitely be good preparation going into our next few games on how to handle that kind of size because obviously we really don’t have that.”
The Red Hawks did rally for a pair of victories later last week.
But against Monroe, Milton’s tallest player--sophomore Brogan McIntyre--was listed at 6-foot-4.
Junior guard Jack Campion did all he could to keep the Red Hawks in the contest with a game-high 34 points. Seniors Evan Jordahl and Ethan Burrows chipped in 10, junior Zack Bothun scored nine and McIntyre came off the bench to also score nine points.
Thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Jordahl and a bucket from Campion, Milton built a 14-9 lead—its largest of the game—early in the first half. Monroe responded with a 20-7 run to lead 29-21 and force Milton to call a timeout with 6:16 left in the first half.
The Red Hawks came out of the timeout and went on a 16-8 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Bothun with seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 37.
In the second half, Monroe slowly built a six-point cushion at 57-51 and forced Olson to call another timeout with 10:05 left in the game. Out of the timeout, McIntyre earned a basket and a foul, completing the three-point play at the line to keep the Red Hawks within striking distance.
“Brogan was ready when his name was called,” Olson said. “Brogan is still learning our language and kind of how we operate, but when he was called tonight, he did some really nice things and that led to some extended minutes for him.
“We are really proud of his development and we need him to keep getting better because that makes us better. ”
Monroe’s lead grew to eight points with about 5 minutes remaining, but Burrows buried a 3, Campion knocked in two technical foul free throws and McIntyre put back an offensive rebound to cut the Cheesemakers’ lead to 72-71 with 2:56 left.
A Meyer dunk then sparked a 7-0 run for the visitors, but five points in the final minute from Campion brought Milton’s deficit down to 80-76.
Olson quickly called a timeout after the second Campion basket to set his defense, which paid off with a steal from Bothun, who then was fouled. Bothun knocked down the first of two free throws, and the Red Hawks got an offensive rebound on the second with a chance to tie, but Jordahl’s 3-point attempt with about 10 seconds left rimmed out.
Monroe junior Carson Leuzinger then made two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to seal the deal.
“They’re a really talented team. We know that,” Olson said. “I think we are two teams that know each other really well. We kind of consider ourselves part of a class, and tonight I think it was two really good teams going back and forth that had big expectations for the end of the year.
“If there was a Badger South crown to be had, I think we both would be near the top of the list.”
Milton kept battling back, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
“That’s what good teams do. When you punch, they punch back,” Olson said. “That’s why that team has had so much success the last few years. They have some really talented players that really know how to persevere toward the end of games. Whenever we came at them, they had a counter.
“I think both coaches, (Monroe coach) Brian (Bassett) included, definitely came out of this game with a lot to work on. Obviously for us, we’re still focused on the defensive end. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a few times on offense with early shots. Overall, we just need to become more aggressive.”
The two teams are not currently scheduled to meet again during the regular season.
MONROE 82, MILTON 77
Monroe 37 45—82
Milton 37 40—77
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts)—Leuzinger 4 7-7 17, Roidt 1 0-0 2, Golembiewski 6 0-0 16, Meyer 11 3-5 26, Maltey 1 1-1 3, Bunker 3 1-1 7, Seagreaves 4 3-4 11. Totals: 30 15-18 82.
MILTON—Campion 12 7-7 34, Jordahl 4 0-0 10, Goll 0 1-2 1, Burrows 4 1-2 10, Bothun 3 1-4 9, Burdette 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 4 1-1 9, Ratzburg 0 2-4 2. Totals: 28 13-20 77.
3-point goals—Monroe 7 (Golembiewski 4, Leuzinger 2, Meyer), Milton 8 (Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Bothun 2, Burrows). Total fouls—Monroe 17, Milton 18.
Red Hawks bounce back
The Milton boys rallied later in the week to pick up a pair of nonconference victories.
On Thursday, Campion scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, when the host Red Hawks fended off Stoughton, 69-62.
Milton led 34-26 and was able to keep Stoughton at bay down the stretch..
Ethan Burrows added 11 points for Milton, which improved to 4-1 on the season.
On Saturday, Campion scored 29 points to lead the Red Hawks (5-1) to a 66-56 road win over Whitewater.
Campion has now scored at least 28 points in five of six games.
Mason Ratzburg added 10 points for Milton.
Jake Martin scored a game-high 33 points for the Whippets (2-6).
MILTON 65, WHITEWATER 56
Milton 34 31—65
Whitewater 23 33—56
MILTON — Campion 10 4-7 29, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Widener 1 0-0 2, Burdette 3 1-2 9, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Ratzburg 3 4-7 10. Totals 22 12-20 65.
WHITEWATER — Martin 15 3-6 33, Grosinske 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 0 1-2 1, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 0-1 9, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 5-11 56.
3-point goals: M 7 (Campion 5, Burdette 2); W 3 (C. Brown 1, Wence 1, Nickels 1). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.
MILTON 69, STOUGHTON 62
Stoughton 26 36—62
Milton 34 35—69
STOUGHTON—Probst 2 0-0 5, Baldukas 2 0-0 5, McGee 4 9-9 18, Zywicki 1 0-0 3, Sproul 4 0-0 8, L. Fernholz 6 0-0 12, Turner 1 0-0 2, T. Fernholz 3 0-0 9. Totals: 23 9-9 62.
MILTON—Campion 12 6-9 31, Jordahl 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 3-4 11, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 3 0-0 6, Burdette 2 1-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-1 4, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-16 69.
3-point goals—S 7 (T. Fernholz 3, Probst, Baldukas, McGee, Zywicki, M 5 (Jordahl 2, Burdette 2, Campion). Total fouls—S 17, M 15. Fouled out—L. Fernholz.
