CheyAnn Knudsen, a native of Milton and member of the UW-Whitewater golf team, was one of four Warhawks who garnered All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades for the 2021 season.
Knudsen finishes her career as a four-time first team All-WIAC honoree. She averaged an 80.9 in 14 rounds played during the spring, including a season-best 75 in the final round of the WIAC Championship. Knudsen recorded four top-10 finishes in 2021, including three in the top five.
She helped the Warhawks win their fourth straight WIAC championship and reach the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship, where they finished 12th in the nation.