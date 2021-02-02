Slow starts doomed the Red Hawk boys hockey team in two games this week.
The team started with a 6-0 loss at Sauk Prairie, in which coach Steve Zartman said the team played sluggish in the first two periods.
Zartman said they turned it around late, but the damage had been done.
“Thursday at Sauk, that’s probably as flat as I’ve seen us come out since I started coaching here,” he said.
New line combinations didn’t pay off for the Red Hawks.
“Sauk’s a good hockey team, and they very much took it to us.”
The team’s next effort showed signs of improvement, however. The Red Hawks registered 36 shots on goal and scored five goals, both season highs.
But the first two goals of the game for Monroe glanced off Milton players and into the Red Hawks’ own net, sealing the team’s fate.
Zartman said the team can build off the effort, noting the offensive improvement. The Red Hawks were searching for their first win of the season in a playoff-opening effort Tuesday against Whitefish Bay.
Results were not available before press time.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, MILTON 0
Milton;0;0;0--0
Sauk Prairie;2;3;1--6
First period
SP--Trollop (N. Mast), 10:05. SP--N. Mast (Trollop), 14:41.
Second period
SP--Clary (Hanson, E. Peterson), 3:47. SP--N. Mast (Schomber, Severson), 6:34. H. Peterson (N. Mast, L. Mast), pp, 11:03.
Third period
SP--H. Peterson, sh, 4:28.
Saves--Jones (M) 23, Stracke (SP) 5, McInerney (SP) 7.
MONROE 10, MILTON 5
Stats not available.
