Mara Talabac picked up a pair of cross country victories last week.
The Milton High junior appears to be saving her best for the stretch run of the WIAA’s alternate fall season.
Talabac won the Janesville Craig Quad at Optimist Park in Janesville on Tuesday, April 13, and backed that up by winning a quadrangular meet hosted by Monroe at Twining Park on Saturday.
In Janesville, Talabac covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:40 to win by more than a minute.
When Samanta Benson (21:20) and Emma Beuhn (22:08) finished third and fifth, respectively, it was enough to give the Red Hawks the team victory.
Milton scored 33 points to beat Verona by six.
The Milton boys were third, with Trey Smith (18:16) leading the way with a third-place finish.
At Monroe, Talaback turned in a time of 20:29 to win by 34 seconds. Benson was fourth, and Monroe finished second with 54 points. New Glarus/Monticello led the way with 37 points.
The Milton boys were third behind New Glarus/Monticello and Monroe. Smith again led the Red Hawks, finishing seventh in 18:46.
MONROE QUAD
Saturday, April 17
BOYS TEAM SCORES
New Glarus/Monticello 19; Monroe 62; Milton 66; Belleville 96.
TOP BOYS INDIVIDUALS
1, Quaglia, NGM, 17:47; 2, Huschitt, Mon, 17:53; 3, Nelson, NGM, 17:59; 4, Ryan, NGM, 18:04; 5, Guenther, NGM, 18:35.
New Glarus/Monticello: 1, Quaglia 17:47; 3, Nelson 17:59; 4, Ryan 18:04; 5, Guenther 18:19; 6, Hoesly 18:35. Monroe: 2, Huschitt 17:53; 10, Batz 18:59; 11, Slack 19:09; 22, Thelander 21:13; 29, Stevenson 22:13. Milton: 7, Smith 18:46; 12, Flowers 19:31; 17, Droessler 20:36; 21, Rateike 21:08; 24, Jauch 21:18. Belleville: 19, Dohm 20:49; 20, Walker 21:07; 26, Loshaw 21:54; 32, Wilder 22:51; 33, Campbell 23:15. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
New Glarus/Monticello 37; Milton 54; Monroe 59; Belleville 77.
TOP GIRLS INDIVIDUALS
1, Talabac, Mil, 20:29; 2, Maynard, NGM, 21:03; 3, Elgin, Mon, 21:32; 4, Benson, Mil, 21:57; 5, Fink, NGM, 22:16.
New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Maynard 21:03; 5, Fink 22:16; 6, Karls 22:18; 11, Faber 23:06; 13, Ziperski 23:30. Milton: 1, Talabac 20:29; 4, Benson 21:57; 8, Beutin 22:48; 18, Crandall 25:35; 18, Crandall 25:35; 23, Choi 27:38. Monroe: 3, Elgin 21:32; 7, Roelli 22:20; 14, Sathoff 24:02; 16, Brower 24:47; 19, Brandli 25:42. Belleville: 9, Yapp 23:00; 10, Spiegel 23:01; 12, Winkers 23:26; 12, Winkers 23:26; 22, Herritz 27:05; 24, Gomez 30:24. At Twining Park, Monroe, 5,000 meters.
Craig quad
Tuesday, April 13
At Optimist Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Craig 24, Verona 53, Milton 70, Beloit 98
TOP BOYS FINISHERS
Bryan Bloomquist (C) 16:51, Noah Martinson (C) 17:44, Trey Smith (M) 18:16, 6. Damion Soto (C) 18:44, 7. Matt McBride (C) 18:44, 8. Kadin Wojcik (C) 18:51, 9. Chris Wier (C) 18:52.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Milton 33, Verona 39, Craig 64
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS
Mara Talabac (M) 19:40, Anna Knueve (V) 20:52, Samantha Benson (M) 21:20, Rylee Coleman (C) 21:36, Emma Beuhn (M) 22:08, 9. Alayna Borgwardt (M) 22:52, 10. Caitlyn Dickman (C) 22:54.
