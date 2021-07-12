There are 28 paralympic sports sanctioned by the International Paralympic Commitee: 22 summer and six winter.
The two newest sports to be given Paralympic status are badminton and taekwondo. Both make their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
The newest winter sport is snowboard, introduced at the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games.
Summer sports
• Archery
• Athletics
• Badminton
• Boccia
• Canoe
• Cycling
• Equestrian
• Football 5-a-side
• Goalball
• Judo
• Powerlifting
• Rowing
• Shooting Para sport
• Sitting volleyball
• Swimming
• Table tennis
• Taekwondo
• Triathlon
• Wheelchair basketball
• Wheelchair fencing
• Wheelchair rugby
• Wheelchair tennis
Winter sports
• Alpine skiing
• Biathlon
• Cross-country skiing
• Para ice hockey
• Snowboard
• Wheelchair curling