Gavin Kilen did not get to savor Milton High School’s WIAA Division 1 state baseball title in his hometown for long last June.
Just a few days after the Red Hawks had completed their 21-7 season with an 11-1 victory over Bay Port in the state championship game June 16, Kilen was in Louisville, Kentucky, to begin workouts with his University of Louisville baseball team.
That didn’t mean the state high school championship didn’t mean much to him. Louisville coach Dan McDonnell discovered just how important when Kilen and the rest of the new Cardinal players got up to introduce themselves in front of the rest of the team.
McDonnell had each new player introduce themselves, tell where they were from and relate a highlight or accomplishment, they were proud of.
Kilen was one of the last of the newcomer to get up.
“He said, ‘My greatest highlight was winning the state championship,’” McDonnell said. “That was a big deal for him.”
That left an impression on McDonnell on how important winning was to Kilen.
“Not everybody has that,” said McDonnell, who is in his 18th season as Louisville’s head baseball coach. “Everybody says they want to win, but not everybody is all in on winning. I could tell how proud he was of that.
“He was the only kid who said that,” McDonnell said. “We have other kids that win at a high level—even a state championship during their high-school career—but you could tell how proud he was of that.”
Kilen is carrying through on that in his freshman season at Louisville. He starts at second base and depending on the rest of the lineup, bats first, second, eighth or ninth for the Cardinals, who are 19-4 overall and 3-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kilen has earned a starting spot at second base. Kilen played shortstop in high school, but with two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection Christian Knapczyk returning after starting 54 games last season at shortstop, McDonnell moved Kilen to the right field side of the infield.
He has made the transition.
“Growing up, my dad (Chris) always had me work at every position possible,” Kilen said. “Playing with Team USA, I played second base a lot. Being able to play every position on the infield has helped me out a lot.”
McDonnell has no complaints about Kilen’s defense at second.
“The speed of the game and positioning and just individual things that happen at the Division I level is a learning and growing process,” McDonnell said. “But his skill set is very high.”
Kilen has not made an error on 38 chances. After starting the first game of a doubleheader split Sunday against Notre Dame, Kilen came in as a pinch runner in the top of the ninth and stayed in as a defensive replacement at second for the bottom of inning in a 2-1 victory.
That is something that many prospects out of the Midwest lack, the veteran head coach said.
“Midwest kids have the athleticism and the toughness, but usually they lack a little bit of skills because of the lack of repetition. He doesn’t show that in his defensive ability.”
Kilen has opened the season hitting .333 while starting 12 of the 17 games he has played. He has 16 hits, including three doubles, has scored nine times and driven in four.
Kilen says he has adapted to the college game knowing that his older teammates and coaches have confidence in his ability. Kilen and Patrick Forbes, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left fielder/designated hitter, are the only freshmen starters for the Cardinals.
“It’s a good feeling because the coaches always say there is a reason you are in the lineup,” Kilen said. “They trust me.”
And he has held his own.
“It’s a lot harder than high school, I’ll tell you that,” Kilen said. “It’s fun competing at such a high level. I’m just soaking it all in. It’s a great experience.”
His parents (Chris and Christina) have been able to make it to most of Louisville’s home games. The Cardinals’ trip north to South Bend, Indiana, was one of the few—if any—road games the couple will be able to make.
“It’s a different feeling when four hours is the closest thing to home,” Kilen said. “That’s the way it’s going to be for the next couple of months, but that’s alright.”
Many of the Cardinals’ conference games will be televised on the ACC Network, which is available on streaming services such as YouTube TV.
Division I schools play a maximum of 56 regular-season games, and a quality team such as Louisville might play as many as 70 total games if they advance to the College World Series, which the Cardinals have done five times since 2007.
After spending this past weekend in South Bend, the Cardinals play a nonconference game at the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday afternoon and then start a three-day, three-game ACC series at Raleigh, North Carolina, against North Carolina State on Friday.
That grind might prove to be a minor challenge for Kilen, but he has played baseball almost exclusively throughout the years and is looking forward to the rest of the ACC season.
“I’ve enjoyed every step of the journey so far,” Kilen said. “And I’m super excited for what is to come.”