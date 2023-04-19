Six to be enshrined in Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame on April 26

The Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome six new members to its ranks during its banquet and induction ceremonies Wednesday, April 26, at the Kosh Kabin, 1801 E. Highway 59, town of Milton.
The ceremony will feat six outstanding athletes and key contributors to Milton athletics, a group chosen for induction in 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, the banquet and ceremony was delayed until this month. The ceremony will honor the 15th class of inductees since the formation of the Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.
The 2023 class includes 1971 Milton High School graduate Roger Kumlien, a three-year starter in basketball who went on to an outstanding collegiate and coaching career; Emily Watson, a 2004 Milton High graduate considered to be the most accomplished long-distance runner in the school’s history; Mike Lolar, beloved Milton High School baseball coach throughout the 1980s; Nick Conklin, a 2002 graduate who is the all-time leader in wins among Milton wrestlers; Al Friedrich, a 1976 graduate and outstanding football and track athlete who became the first 1,000-yard rusher in the school’s history; and George Crandall, a 1910 graduate and outstanding player on the school’s early basketball and baseball teams who became a transformative figure in Milton College athletics, coaching football, basketball, baseball and women’s basketball.
Tickets for the event, including a meal, are $20 and can be purchased at the Bank of Milton and McCarthy Law Office. The event begins with a 6 p.m. social hour.
Roger Kumlien
Roger Kumlien was a driving force in the ascension of Milton High School basketball to greater heights through the late 1960s and early ‘70s. A 1971 graduate, Kumlien lettered three years as a shooting guard.
Beginning with the 1968-69 team, Kumlien helped lay the groundwork for the school’s later basketball successes through his steady play and coach-like influence. As a sophomore, Kumlien was named the team’s most valuable player. As a junior, Kumlien finished fifth among Central Suburban Conference scoring leaders, was named first-team all-conference and was again named the team’s MVP. In his senior season, Kumlien was selected co-captain and led Milton to a conference championship. He finished third in the league in scoring and was named first-team all-conference. Kumlien received honorable mention to the WIAA all-state team.
A versatile athlete, Kumlien also lettered in cross country and baseball.
Kumlien attended UW-Superior where he lettered in basketball as a freshman in 1972. He transferred to UW-River Falls, lettering in 1974 and ’75.
His extensive coaching career began at Janesville Parker High School, where Kumlien interned. Kumlien continued his teaching career at North Crawford High School where he coached basketball and was named the school’s athletic director. Kumlien moved onto Osceola High School, where he served as a middle school and high school principal for 11 years and school district superintendent for 13 years. At Osceola, he concluded a 22-year high school coaching career, coaching both boys and girls programs during his time there.
In 17 years as a high school head coach, Kumlien’s teams compiled a record of 265-101. Kumlien-coached teams won five WIAA regional championships.
Kumlien was cited with seven coach of the year accolades, including six conference coach of the year awards.
Emily Watson
Emily Watson is perhaps the most accomplished runner to race her way through Milton High School. A 2004 graduate, Watson won 10 varsity letters, including four each in track and cross country and two in basketball. In 2004, Watson received the Wisconsin Interscholastic Association Scholar Athlete Award.
Distance running was Watson’s passion, and it was demonstrated in her remarkable accomplishments on the Red Hawk cross country teams. Watson was named most valuable player for the Milton cross country team each of her four years on the squad. She was the Southern Lakes Conference individual champion in 2000 and was named first-team all-conference four times. Watson was a sectional champ in 2001 and qualified for the state meet twice. Watson finished 19th at the 2000 state meet and 27th at the 2001 meet. Twice Watson was named second team all-state. As a freshman on Milton’s 2000 cross country team, Watson established the 4,000-meter school record of 15:05, a record that stood for 20 years and beyond (the girls cross country race distance has since been increased to 5,000 meters).
The Red Hawk spring track teams were also led by Watson for four years. She was a conference champion five times in three events – the 1,600-meter run in 2001 and 2003, the 3,200 in 2001 and 2003, and the 3,200-relay team in 2003. Watson was regional and sectional champion in the 3,200 in 2001 and the 3,200-relay in 2003. In 2001, Watson established a school record in the 3,200 with a time of 11:36, a mark that stood for 20 years and beyond. Watson was named first-team all-conference in 2003 and second team in 2001 and 2002. Watson was named the Red Hawk track team’s MVP in 2004.
Watson earned two varsity basketball letters and was co-caption of the 2004 team that finished with a 14-9 record was won the WIAA regional title.
Watson attended UW-La Crosse, where she earned four letters in cross country, two for indoor track, and two for outdoor track. Her La Crosse teams won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor track conference championships in 2005. She was co-captain of the Eagles 2007 cross country team, the same year she received the WIAC Scholar Athlete Award.
After college, Watson was an assistant cross country and track coach at South Milwaukee High School from 2011 to 2015, mentoring numerous state qualifiers. In 2013, Watson was named South Milwaukee’s “Rocket Coach of the Year.”
Mike Lolar
Mike Lolar touched the lives of an entire generation of Milton elementary school students, teaching an unconditional appreciation for activity, health and sports of all genres. Lolar spent his entire 35-year career in education in the Milton School District as an elementary school physical education teacher, mentoring more than 10,000 students.
Lolar also coached more than 400 student athletes at the high school level as Milton High School’s varsity volleyball and baseball head coach.
An exceptional area amateur baseball player, Lolar coached freshman baseball at Milton High School from 1973 through 1978. He became varsity head coach for Milton High School in 1979 and helmed one of the most successful area high school baseball programs through 1991. Over 13 years, Lolar’s teams won 122 games. Under Lolar’s tutelage, Milton won the Rock Valley Conference championship in 1979 and the Southern Lakes Conference title in 1987. Lolar’s teams were WIAA regional champions four times and played in the sectional championship game once.
Lolar’s teams produced several outstanding college players, including Dennis Campion and Scott Whitmore for the University of Wisconsin at the NCAA Division I level, as well as Brian Cashore and Todd Schliem for UW-Oshkosh at the Division III level.
Lolar coached the early Milton High School girls’ volleyball team from 1985 through 1990. In 1985, Lolar’s team won a WIAA regional championship.
Nick Conklin
Nick Conklin, “The Captain,” is one of the greatest wrestlers in Milton history and helped guide Milton to its first ever Division 1 state wrestling championship. Conklin, a senior at the time, bumped up in weight to wrestle Kody Ashbeck who had just finished sixth at the individual state championships the week before and, as Conklin had done from his freshmen year on, led his Red Hawks to victory with an unflappable double overtime tone-setter in the first match of the greatest David vs. Goliath wrestling team finals match in Wisconsin history (the opponent, Wisconsin Rapids, was the largest school in Division 1 and had won 12 straight team championships).
Conklin was the cornerstone of the Milton wrestling program for four years, lettering each year of his prep career. Conklin was Milton’s second ever four-time individual conference champion, a four-time team conference champion, a two-time Captain and two-time MVP of the wrestling team in 2001 and 2002.
Conklin was a four-time individual state place finisher, taking sixth as a freshman, second as a junior and third as a senior. He also led his Red Hawks to the team state tournament in both 1999 and 2002, winning the latter in a blowout. Conklin concluded his time in “The Pit” as Milton’s all time wins leader with a career record of 154-19, a record that stood for a decade. Conklin was also a three-time letter winner and starter in soccer and was named captain in his senior year.
Conklin went on to become a four-year starter at NCAA Division I Eastern Michigan. Once again, he earned the respect of his teammates and coaches and became a two-year Captain for the Eagles. Conklin made the podium in the Mid-America Conference tournament taking third in 2005 and fourth in 2007.
Al Friedrich
Al Friedrich won 10 varsity letters in three sports at Milton High School and was a driving force behind first-year football coach Jerry Schliem’s conversion and commitment to a wide-open offense. Friedrich, a 1976 graduate, won three letters in football and basketball and four in track and field.
In Schliem’s first of 28 seasons as Milton’s football coach he elevated Friedrich as a sophomore running back to ignite Milton’s new explosive offense. Friedrich responded by becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher in school history. In his junior season, Friedrich led the team in scoring with 84 points on 14 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. In his senior season, Friedrich led Milton in rushing and scoring. Friedrich was named honorable mention to the All-Rock Valley Conference team as a sophomore and to the first team his junior and senior seasons. Following his junior season, Friedrich was named honorable mention to the WIAA all-state team.
Friedrich won three varsity letters in basketball when the team compiled a 56-12 record and won three conference championships.
Friedrich was a staple on Milton’s track teams for four years, competing in the long jump, 180-yard low hurdles, mile relay, 880 relay and 120 high hurdles. Friedrich established school records in four events, including individual records in the high hurdles and long jump and as a member of the school-record-setting 880-yard and mile relay teams. At WIAA state meets, Friedrich placed eighth in the low hurdles and second in the long jump.
During his high school senior year, Friedrich received the National Club Award from the University of Wisconsin, presented to an outstanding senior for demonstrating leadership, scholarship and athletic ability.
Friedrich coached elementary school and junior high basketball at Oakhill Christian School for 23 years.
George Crandall
For eight decades during the 20th century, the Milton community had within its midst one of the most uniquely talented individuals of diverse skill and intellectual curiosity in George Herbert Crandall. Crandall’s 1991 obituary in the Milton Courier noted “Driven by curiosity and a creative mind he had diverse interests and skills which led him into many pursuits and friendships over his lifetime, which included teacher, athlete, coach, farmer, musician, artist, biologist, physicist and mathematician.”
Born in West Hallock, Illinois, Crandall and his family moved to Milton in the late 1890s. A 1910 graduate of Milton High School, Crandall starred on the school’s early basketball and baseball teams, edited the school’s Golden Arrow yearbook, and performed the lead in the senior play. An outstanding baseball player, Crandall was Milton’s best pitcher on a team that won three consecutive Du Lac League championships. In June 1910, Crandall was the winning pitcher and got the game-winning hit in an end-of-season “state championship” game against a Mukwonago team that hadn’t lost in three years. During a trip to Chicago’s Comiskey Park arranged by Milton High School baseball coach J. Frederick Whitford, Crandall reportedly struck out seven Chicago White Sox when the team scrimmaged the big leaguers. After high school, Crandall enrolled at Milton College, where he played basketball and was the baseball team’s best pitcher and hitter through the time he graduated in 1914. As a player, Crandall played with Milton’s amateur baseball teams, the Crescents and then the Merchants, through age 40 and beyond.
Following service as an artillery officer in World War I and studying physics at the University of Wisconsin, Crandall was hired as the first full-time athletic director and coach at Milton College. He twice held the position from 1921 to 1926 and then from 1932 through 1942. Crandall founded the non-student organized football program at Milton College in 1921. Crandall coached football, basketball, baseball and women’s basketball, including the first unbeaten Milton College football team in 1935.
In 1923, Crandall established the Rolland Sayre Award given annually to the athlete who most exemplifies the athletic ideals of Milton College – sportsmanship, character, athletic skill and scholarship. In 1932, Crandall organized and instituted conference competition for Milton College among other small colleges. He is credited for founding and organizing the Tri-State Conference in which Milton participated for many years while he served as conference commissioner. In 1933 Crandall was tasked with the design and development of the Milton College Campus Field, the track and football facility used by the college and Milton High School through 1965 when the Shaw Library was constructed on the site.