Six to be enshrined in Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame on April 26

The Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome six new members to its ranks during its banquet and induction ceremonies Wednesday, April 26, at the Kosh Kabin, 1801 E. Highway 59, town of Milton.

The ceremony will feat six outstanding athletes and key contributors to Milton athletics, a group chosen for induction in 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, the banquet and ceremony was delayed until this month. The ceremony will honor the 15th class of inductees since the formation of the Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.

MCR_230419_MILT_HOF01

Roger Kumlien
MCR_230419_MILT_HOF02

Emily Watson
Lolar_Mike
MCR_230419_MILT_HOF03

Nick Conklin
MCR_230419_MILT_HOF04

Al Friedrich
MCR_230419_MILT_HOF05

George Crandall

