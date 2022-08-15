Janesville’s Mark Dewey take 1st in International race at Jefferson Speedway

Janesville’s Mark Dewey motored to the win in the 20-lap International race at Jefferson Speedway last Saturday.
During the race, Josh Tanguay led early from the front row with Keith Bell and Jason Uttech moving into second and third respectively on lap one. Uttech quickly drove around Bell to pick up the second position and close in on the early leader. Using the high side, Uttech slid into the lead on lap three while Dewey used the low groove to move into second. Dewey drew in behind the new leader, Uttech, getting under him on lap five. After a two lap battle, Dewey moved ahead of Uttech and began to stretch his lead. Dewey ran the caution free event unchallenged from there to pick up the win with Uttech coming home second. Mark English was third with Devon Dixon and James Bohling rounding out the top five.
Other races
Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills took the late model top spot at the Taylored Construction 50 Lap event at Jefferson Speedway last Saturday.
To earn the victory, Scheel had to hold off Jason Erickson of Janesville. It was Scheel’s first feature win of the season.
Ryan Laatsch and David Malisch also battled for the top spot. Malisch moved out front alone on lap four with Scott Patrick just behind him. Patrick claimed the spot a lap later, bringing Seth Reamer along for third.
After a caution for a three car incident on lap nine, Malisch and Patrick led the field back to green, this time with Patrick driving into the lead on the restart. Stephen Scheel followed Patrick into second with Jason Erickson in his tracks to gain the third position. On lap 14, Erickson drove to the outside of Scheel, looking for second. But a lap later, Scheel slid up under Patrick in a heat for the top spot. Scheel stole the lead from Patrick with Erickson following. While Erickson tailed the new leader, the top two began to breakaway from the rest of the pack. Meanwhile, Dale Nottestad was making his way toward the front, entering the top 5 by lap 20.
Just before the halfway point of the race, the caution flew a final time for a melee on the frontstretch. Scheel and Erickson on the front row with Reamer and Nottestad right behind on the restart. After a brief battle, Scheel reclaimed the lead on lap 26. Lap after lap, As the checkers flew, it was Scheel across the stripe first the score the win with Erickson settling for second. Nottestad finished third followed by Reamer and Michael Grueneberg.
In Sportsman action, Mark Deporter of Fort Atkinson charged to the front of the field to get the 35-lap victory. Jacob Tiegan of Marian, Iowa, picked up another feature win by capturing the 25-lap Legends main event.
Jayden Johnson of Ixonia picked up his first career feature win after claiming the 15 lap Bandolero main event.
Racing continues this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the speedway. Time trials will be at 4 p.m. and the racing will start at 6 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is at W8135 Highway 18, Cambridge. Go to jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.