Janesville’s Mark Dewey take 1st in International race at Jefferson Speedway

Janesville's Mark Dewey was the feature winner in the International Late Model race at Jefferson Speedway last Saturday.

 Submitted photo

During the race, Josh Tanguay led early from the front row with Keith Bell and Jason Uttech moving into second and third respectively on lap one. Uttech quickly drove around Bell to pick up the second position and close in on the early leader. Using the high side, Uttech slid into the lead on lap three while Dewey used the low groove to move into second. Dewey drew in behind the new leader, Uttech, getting under him on lap five. After a two lap battle, Dewey moved ahead of Uttech and began to stretch his lead. Dewey ran the caution free event unchallenged from there to pick up the win with Uttech coming home second. Mark English was third with Devon Dixon and James Bohling rounding out the top five.

