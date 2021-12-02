hot Red Hawk girls basketball falls to Brodhead; boys' hockey starts season 1-1 By Milton Courier staff Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Milton goalie Alex Jones grabs the puck during their game against DeForest at Mandt Hockey Arena in Stoughton on Monday, Nov. 29. Provided by Michael Gouvion Buy Now Milton’s Gannon Kligora moves with the puck during their game against DeForest at Mandt Hockey Arena in Stoughton on Monday, Nov. 29. Provided by Michael Gouvion Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton girls basketball team dropped a 64-46 decision to Brodhead Tuesday night in a nonconference contest.Saige Radke led Milton with 12 points. Holly Morehart added 11 and Julia Wolf chipped in with 10 to round out a trio of players in double figures for the Red Hawks.With the loss, the Red Hawks fell to 2-2 on the young 2021-22 season. They host Madison Edgewood Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.Boys hockeyIn boys’ action on the ice this past weekend, Milton got its season started off with a pair of games, defeating Beloit Memorial last Friday, 7-1 and falling on Saturday to the Kenosha Thunder, 8-5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New owners take over Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill Through the years: 'Cardiac Kids' among best Milton milestone stories Holiday fun flows at Northleaf Winery Mass exodus at Alaska child abuse clinic as former Wisconsin doctor accused of bullying, misdiagnoses Catching up with trombonist Alex Leong Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!