For weeks, the Milton High School volleyball team had Thursday, Sept. 23, circled on the calendar.
Not only was it a home match for the Red Hawks against area rival Fort Atkinson, it was also Community Night, a special event weeks in the making.
The event, meant to draw a nice crowd and connect the team with the community, saw the Red Hawk varsity squad toss T-shirts and mini-volleyballs into the crowd during introductions, and then stick around after the match to sign team posters for fans.
Milton coach Kaitlin Lundeen said it was a fun night for everyone.
“The girls had been looking forward to this night for awhile,” Lundeen said. “It was nice to give the fans a show.”
The Red Hawks gave the big crowd a show and then some, taking Fort Atkinson to five sets before icing the match. Milton prevailed, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 17-15.
The Red Hawks staved off match point late in the fifth set, down 14-11.
Milton got 12 kills from Jordan Fry. They also got six blocks from Grace Schnell; 38 assists and seven service aces from Jordan Kalen; and 31 digs from Avery Agnew.
For Fry, one of the highlights of the night was signing the team posters for young girls after the match.
“I remember being one of the girls looking up to the varsity players,” said Fry, who started playing club volleyball at age 8. Her older sister Taylor was also a Milton volleyball player who graduated in 2007.
“Now we’re the players the younger girls look up to,” Fry said with a smile.