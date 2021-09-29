A tractor rolled over its operator as it was being unloaded just prior to the start of the Milton Homecoming Parade on Sept. 17.
The driver, Casey Kelleher, 42, was “alert and conscious” when taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries and current condition weren’t known to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt on Sept. 27.
Kelleher was unchaining a 1959 John Deere 730 at the parade staging area near St. Mary’s Church about a half hour before the 2 p.m. start of the event. Soon after it was unsecured, the tractor began to roll off the trailer which was parked on a slight incline, the police chief said.
“Either the tractor was in neutral or didn’t have the brake on, we don’t know why, but gravity took over,” Marquardt said.
He said the tractor rolled over Kelleher, off the trailer, diagonally across Parkview Drive and struck a power pole, which brought it to a halt. Marquardt said several people witnessed the accident, including students, school staff and Kelleher’s wife.
While the pole was not cracked, concern for the integrity of the overhead electrical wires prompted school officials to move the start of the parade a block west of the church. The parade went on without further incident.
“I have a lot of respect for our high school staff. That was reinforced” by the quick decision to move the parade staging area, Marquardt said. “We have a great group of people.”
The tractor was owned by Kelleher’s employer, John Reeb of Reeb Farms north of Whitewater, according to the police chief.