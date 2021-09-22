MILTON
The Milton girls’ volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to visiting Watertown in a Badger Conference match last Thursday.
The Red Hawks won the first set, 27-25. Watertown then swept the next three sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18.
Grace Schnell led Milton with 11 kills. Jordan Karlen added 28 assists and Avery Agnew had 19 digs.
The Red Hawks host Fort Atkinson tonight night at 7 p.m. It will be Community Night for the Milton volleyball program, with the team signing posters after the match and giving away free mini volleyballs.
Badger Conference
WATERTOWN 3, MILTON 1
Watertown;25;25;25;25
Milton;27;15;21;18
Leaders—Assists: Jordan Karlen (M) 28. Digs: Avery Agnew (M) 19. Kills: Grace Schnell (M) 11. Blocks: Gwen Baker (M) 4. Aces: Karlen and Agnew (M) 2.