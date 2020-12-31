Milton High’s winter sports season has been sliced in half.
Due to circumstances and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a season that for some teams would have started with games Nov. 24 will now begin Jan. 4. And any potential WIAA winter tournament series will take place through much of February.
Still, despite the shortened season, it will be a marathon and not a sprint. COVID pitfalls lurk around every corner and in many cases are completely uncontrollable (just ask area programs that have seen their seasons suspended for weeks at a time due to close contacts that never test positive for coronavirus).
That said, as Milton’s athletic programs had completed their first several practices and are eagerly anticipating the Jan. 4 start to competitions, first-year athletics and activities director Jeff Spiwak said Sunday the Red Hawks programs are off to a good start.
The multiple-week buildup surrounding the holidays serves to make sure teams have met their preseason practice requirements by the WIAA. And it has also allowed Spiwak and his coaches to put together schedules, while student-athletes and their families become properly acquainted with all COVID mitigation practices.
Schedules blossom
During the Dec. 14 school board meeting, where members voted 4-3 to move ahead with winter sports, Spiwak laid out a list of goals for the number of competitions each sports program might be able to schedule.
He was hoping for 12-game seasons for girls and boys basketball, three dual meets for wrestling, five meets for gymnastics and boys swim and seven boys hockey games.
If all goes well, most Red Hawks programs will surpass those estimates.
With many area teams still searching to fill out their schedules and several Dane County school districts voting to play winter sports competitions in the past week, Spiwak and his coaches have had little trouble putting together schedules.
“That week after the vote, we really put together some decent schedules,” Spiwak said. “That’s one thing I’m really happy about. The boys basketball team is currently sitting at 17 games (scheduled), and the girls are at 15. We’re going to beat those initial goals, which is great for the kids and great for our programs.”
And, in fact, those Dane County school districts have approved only road games outside the county, so some Milton teams are not only winding up with more than the dozen projected games, but with a bevy of home games, to boot.
“We’ve had a bunch of those Dane County schools reach out, so we actually have an inordinate amount of home games,” Spiwak said. “There’s a stretch in January where we go six days in a row with a home event of some kind. We’ll be really busy, but everyone is really excited about playing.”
Hockey, gymnastics road warriors
As Milton put together schedules, one of the quirks for boys hockey and gymnastics was that all competitions this winter will need to be on the road.
The boys hockey team plays out of the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton. Dane County restrictions allow Milton to conduct practices there with certain protocols in place, but competitions are not currently allowed, Spiwak said.
“We put together an all-road schedule,” Spiwak said. “So we’ve got 12 hockey games—12 varsity and 12 JV—and I was really happy with that number. That’s a substantial season.”
Due to construction and space limitations, the Milton gymnastics team also cannot compete in its usual home confines this winter. The Red Hawks will have a dual-only regular season that includes only road meets.
“Most districts have adapted this policy of duals only—no multi-team events,” Spiwak said. “So finding gymnastics meets was difficult. Due to our construction, with the high school renovation and referendum project, we’re unable to host. So they’re exclusively on the road, as well, but at least it still gives kids an opportunity to compete.”
Crowd control
Spiwak said when competitions begin, Milton will have a similar policy to many area district when it comes to fan attendance.
Each student-athlete of the home team only will be allotted two tickets for admission into games. No other fans—including those of the visiting team—will be allowed.
“Our gym currently is pretty small,” Spiwak said. “So there are challenges, but I think we’ve found a way to host a small number of spectators safely.”
Fans unable to attend games will be able to watch online via a live stream. Spiwak said Red Hawk Media, which is the school’s media club/organization, will conduct the stream through its YouTube channel.
“We might have to play a couple JV2 games at a different school (within the district) because of our construction,” Spiwak said. “But as many games as we can possibly stream, we will stream.”
On the right track
Spiwak was pleased with the effort put in by families, players and coaches as they got the organizational pieces, like registrations, out of the way.
“It’s important that we do things the right way,” he said. “We’re not just going to throw a team out there that is not prepared or start practices without all the information being reviewed, as far as COVID-19 mitigation goes. I was really happy when we started practice with where we were as an athletic department.”
Spiwak added, however, that it is now more important than ever that everyone be more diligent than ever.
“It would be a shame now,” Spiwak said, “after we worked so hard to get to this point to compete, to then lose programs to COVID exposure.”
