JANESVILLE
The Milton High School cross country teams traveled to Janesville last Saturday to participate in the Midwest Invitational, the second-largest meet in Wisconsin next to the state meet.
The Red Hawk girls were 25th (637 points). The boys were 39th (1.125 points).
Mara Talabac turned in the best showing on the day for the Red Hawks, finishing 18th in the girls race with a time of 19:30.6.
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race in 17:55. After her win, she said she has her eyes on an even bigger prize: the state meet.
Saturday’s time was a personal best for Babcock, who has been trying to break the 18-minute mark all season. Her effort helped lead the Monona Grove girls to a seventh-place team finish.
One of the reasons teams come to the Midwest Invitational is because of its size—43 complete teams competed Saturday. Many coaches and runners describe it as very similar to the state meet.
Milton’s other finishers in the girls varsity race were Alayna Borgwardt, who was 108th (21:01.8); Samantha Benson, who was 160th (21:45.8); Emma Beutin, who was 182nd (22:07.0); and Allison Johnson, who was 200th (22:41.1).
On the boys side, Milton’s Jonathan Flowers had the best effort, finishing 126th in 17:33.7. Tyler Rateike was 222nd (18:44.4); Josiah Raby 247th (19:06.7); Tim Wallace 279th (20:05.5); and Rowan Jauch 280th (20:15.1).
Luke Wiley of Gurnee (Illinois) Warren Township, won the boys race in 15:05.