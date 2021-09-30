This past May, Penny and Gary Shackelford had a chance to view the 5-acre fen buried deep within the 800-acre wildlife area of Lake Koshkonong. Afterwards, they knew they had to do something to help restore the area.
This special and unique habitat is currently threatened by invasive plants, particularly non-native cattails, buckthorn and phragmites.
“We saw all that invading,” Penny Shackelford said, “and thought this would be a good project for our wetland group.”
That group, the Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association for which Shackelford serves as secretary, initially helped by donating $3,000 to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The funds will go toward removing the invasive species in the fen.
Fens are rare habitats which support a unique community of plants and wildlife.
“A fen is a low, wet area with peat accumulation,” Shackelford explained. “It has active seeps and water flow—water that is rich in alkaline materials, especially calcium—just below the surface.”
Shackelford said she saw cotton grass and many species of sedge on their visit. The area is also home to much wildlife, including rare species of butterflies, fireflies and frogs.
Invasive species pose a biggest threat to the fen, Shackelford said. “(The invasives) just completely choke off the area. Nothing else can grow in it.”
Shackelford said the options for addressing the problem included a monetary donation or volunteering in the restoration efforts. The limited access to the Lake Koshkonong Wildlife Area made that second option difficult.
The wildlife area is on the eastern side of the lake, beginning where the Rock River meets the lake. It’s expansive and the fen is difficult to reach. There are three access points but there is “no nice path to walk in,” Shackelford said.
The dense buckthorn and other brush makes volunteering impractical for the group, she said.
Shackelford said DNR Wildlife Biologist Sam Jonas, who works in the wildlife area, said a donation would be helpful.
She said she’s happy to have contributed to work already underway.
“They have already been out there removing the cattails and phragmites,” Shackelford said. “And then when the weather gets colder and the ground is frozen, which makes it easier to work, they’ll do some of the buckthorn that’s coming in around the edge.”
She said there are future plans for restoration of the entire wildlife area, which includes the fen, oak savannas, sedge meadows and open water marshes.
“It’s a wonderful area,” Shackelford said. “It has that whole cadre of different kinds of wetlands.”
For now, the group is satisfied having made a donation and they’ll wait to see if they’ll get more involved. Shackelford said Jonas agreed to give a presentation to the group on the work yet to be done.
“After that program, we will consider adopting the fen,” Shackelford said. Adoption would mean a three-year commitment of $3,000 per year or 100 hours per year of volunteer work.
Under such a program, she said, “Everybody can do something.”