The Milton High baseball team suffered its first Badger East Conference loss of the season on Tuesday.

Beaver Dam scored three runs in the top of the second inning and went on to a 6-3 win.

Milton (14-2, 10-1) lost for only the second time all season.

Gavin Kilen and Alec Campbell were each 2-for-4 with a double in the loss for the Red Hawks.

On Monday, Milton beat Mount Horeb 13-2 in a game that was called after the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Jordan Bundy had three hits for the Red Hawks, including a home run. Kilen was 3-for-3 with a double.

(Result Monday)

MILTON 13, MOUNT HOREB 2

Milton 321 106 — 13 13 0

Mount Horeb 110 000 — 2 6 1

Leading hitters—Mil: G. Kilen 3x3 (2B), J. Bundy 3x3 (HR), O. Holcomb 2x2 (2B), J. Campion (3B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: T. Jones (W, 3-5-2-2-1-1), K. Desormeau (2-0-0-0-0-1), A. Maenner (1-1-0-0-0-1); MH: W. Denu (L, 2-4-5-4-3-1), K. Preimesberger (2-3-2-2-2-2), O. Schmit (2-6-6-6-2-2).

(Result Tuesday)

BEAVER DAM 6, MILTON 3

Beaver Dam 030 021 0 — 6 13 2

Milton 110 000 1 — 3 9 0

Leading hitters—BD: Logan Thomas 3x4, Ben Scharfenberg 2x4, Eli Bryant 2x4, Boston Damon 2x3; Mil: Gavin Kilen 2x4 (2B), Jack Campion 2x4 (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BD: Daelen Johnson (W, 6-7-2-2-7-1), Nate Tisdale (1-2-1-1-0-1); Mil: Michael Birkhimer (L, 4.2-10-5-5-3-1), Hayden Sheetz (1.1-3-1-1-3-1), Alec Campbell (1-0-0-0-1-0).

Milton softball splits two games—One day after beating Waunakee in a Badger East Conference game, the Red Hawks fell to Beaver Dam on Tuesday,

Sophomore right-hander Gwen Baker struck out 15 in the win against Waunakee, while Hayley Reed was 3-for-3.

(Result Monday)

MILTON 8, WAUNAKEE 1

Milton 103 003 1 — 8 10 1

Waunakee 000 100 0 — 1 4 3

Leading hitters—M: H. Reed 3x3 (2B), Knoble 2x4 (2B), Gwen Baker 2x4.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (W, 7-4-1-1-15-0); W: Lauryn Paul (L, 7-10-8-5-2-4).

(Result Tuesday)

BEAVER DAM 3, MILTON 1

Milton 100 000 0 — 1 2 3

Beaver Dam 000 201 x — 3 5 0

Leading hitters—M: Ella Knoble (2B), Gwen Baker 1x3; BD: M. Fitzsimmons 2x3 (2 2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (L, 6-5-3-2-7-1); BD: A. Edwards (W, 5-1-1-1-10-0), R. Czarnecki (2-1-0-0-4-0).