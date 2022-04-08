After the Milton High School baseball team opened its season Monday afternoon with a 5-1 victory over visiting Verona, senior shortstop Gavin Kilen spent several minutes raking the area around home plate.
Kilen will provide much more than postgame groundskeeping services to the Red Hawks this season.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound left-handed hitter is considered among the best—if not the best—high school player in the state by scouts. Kilen verbally committed to the University of Louisville in October 2018 when he was 14, and he is projected to be a third-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft in June.
Kilen, senior pitcher/second baseman Jack Campion and senior catcher Alec Campbell give the Red Hawks a talented nucleus.
Kilen has played on two USA all-star teams and is listed among the top 60 prospects in the U.S. This is his first year back playing high school baseball since his freshman season.
“He’s really a complete player,” said Milton head coach Kris Agnew. “We thought we had a pretty decent team already, and then you put a kid like that in the middle of the infield and in the middle of the lineup, it makes everybody a little bit better.”
Campbell and Campion are the major returners from last year’s team that finished 22-6. The Red Hawks lost in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Janesville Craig.
The Red Hawks started the season ranked No. 6 in Division 1 by Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin.
Campbell was the Badger Conference South Player of the Year last season and is headed to Winona (Minnesota) State next year to play baseball.
“He’s a great defensive catcher,” said Agnew, who was the All-Badger South Coach of the Year. “Big kid. To have him and Kilen 2-3 in the lineup and at catcher and short is going to be the strength of our team.”
Campion is a three-sport standout, and he was the starting pitcher in the victory over Verona. Campion was an first-team All-Badger Conference selection at second base and pitcher last season as a junior.
“He picks up a baseball and starts up just where he left off,” Agnew said. “He gets the job done.”
Senior Aiden Leneau starts at second when Campion pitches, and he moved to left field when Campion left the mound against Verona.
Two sophomores are starters at the corners.
Braylen Vande Berg is at first base and will be the team’s leadoff hitter. He pounded out three singles against Verona. If he can reach base ahead of Kilen and Campbell in the batting order, the Red Hawks should grab early leads this season.
“He use to be a middle infielder, so we have a good athlete at first base,” Agnew said.
Jordan Bundy is the starter at third base and batted cleanup in the opener. Bundy drove in a run against Verona with a double and also drew a walk.
“We’re really excited about his bat,” Agnew said.
The head coach said the outfield could be a question mark during the first few weeks.
Owen Holcomb, a junior who was a second-team all-conference pick last year, will be in center field.
Kade Desormeau started in left against Verona, and Justin Schnell was in right. Schnell also will be one of the regular pitchers.
Another junior, Braden Bastion, also will see action in the corner outfield spots and will be one of the team’s top relievers.
Leneau moved to left field against Verona when Campion went to second after his pitching stint.
Broden Jackson will be a limited contributor at the start of the season. The talented sophomore would be the team’s No. 1 starting pitcher and starting right fielder when not pitching. But Jackson is battling a sore arm now and will be limited to pitch-hitting.
“We’re going to take it easy with him,” Agnew said. “Him and Campion were going to be our guys (pitching) this year, so we’re kind of holding our breath.”
Senior Mike Birkhimer, who pitched the final three scoreless innings against Verona, will be used more until Jackson can return. Birkhimer did not allow a hit to the Wildcats.
Agnew also is excited about freshman Trey Jones on the mound.
“We feel we got a good pipeline,” Agnew said about having young players on the roster. “The youth programs in Milton are going strong. We have a lot of depth.”
Along with high aspirations.