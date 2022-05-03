MILTON — The Milton Crescents opened their 2022 Rock River League season Sunday with a 7-2 win over Johnson Creek at a cool, damp and windswept Schilberg Park.
It was the first RRL game at Schilberg Park since 2019 when Milton was represented in the league by the Junction Pub Raptors. Covid-19 protocols prevented the Raptors from playing home games in 2020 and last season Milton took a leave of absence from the RRL.
The name change did not prevent Milton from taking its opening-season win and some familiar faces led the charge for the new team. Josh Shere belted a grand slam homer, Sam McCann had two hits and pitched three scoreless innings and Sean McCann chipped in two hits and closed the game for the Crescents. The three were interictal parts of the Raptors successful 11-year run in the RRL.
Equally big for the Crescents were the contributions of two former Albion Tigers of the Home Talent League. Shortstop Aaron Laskowski had three of the Crescents 11 hits and Kris Agnew threw five innings of two-hit ball to pick up the win. Agnew, the Milton High School baseball coach, had not pitched completely since his days with Albion in 2018.
“It was a real nice team win to get us off to a good start in the league,” said Crescents general manager Doug Welch. “It was cold, wet and the wind was blowing a howl. Still, we got key contributions from all over the diamond but what Kris did from the mound and Josh with one swing of the bat really made all the difference.”
The game began with a little history lesson for the hearty souls who braved the conditions to see RRL baseball’s return to Schilberg. The Crescents name goes back to 1903, the first organized amateur baseball team in Milton and Milton Junction. The name was reclaimed in the early 1980s by Milton’s Home Talent League team which won back-to-back championships in 1980 and ’81.
Jim Carwardine and Don Vruwink, two stars of the 1980s Crescents each threw out a first pitch to a rollicking welcome.
As the game progressed through the early innings, it appeared the weather and field conditions would dictate a close, low-scoring game. The Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Chris Donaldson stole home after being hit by a pitch and a passed ball.
In the bottom of the inning the Crescents used some small ball to set up Shere’s big blast. Sean McCann led off the inning with a sharp single to left and Laskowski and Agnew each bunted for base hits. That’s when the left-handed hitting Shere turned on an inside offering from Josh Braunschweig and sent a towering shot over the right field fence for a grand slam homer.
“Just when you think the diamond is going to play small all day, Josh gets the big swing and we have four runs,” Welch said. “It was key that Kris got us two more shut-down innings after that and for Crik, it started to get late early.”
Sam McCann took over for Agnew in the sixth and pitch three flawless innings, facing 10 batters. The only Pioneer batter to reach base did so on an infield error. McCann did not allow a ball to be hit out of the infield.
CRESCENTS 7, PIONEERS 2
Johnson Creek 001 000 001 — 1 4 0
Milton 004 200 100 — 7 11 0
Leading hitters—JC: Hartwig 2x4; M: Laskowski 3x5, Sam McCann 2x5 (2B), Sean McCann 2x3, Josh Shere (GS HR).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Josh Braunschweig (L, 4-9-6-6-7-5), Derek Oleszewski (4-2-1-1-0-2); M: Kris Agnew (W, 5-2-1-1-5-2), Sam McCann (3-0-0-0-3-0), Sean McCann (1-2-1-1-2-0).