The Milton baseball team scored 12 runs the first two innings to earn a 14-3 Badger South Conference baseball win over host Fort Atkinson Tuesday, May 18, at Jones Park.
The Red Hawks scored six times the first inning and added six more in the top of the second.
Garrett Daskam scored three times and also batted in two runs. Mason Havens batted in a pair of runs off two hits. Luke Hessenauer ended with two runs, two hits and two RBIs. Jack Campion scored twice and picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot
Evan Jackson pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six batters for Milton.