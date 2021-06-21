The Milton and Craig sectional semifinal was a was a back-and-forth affair.
The Red Hawks’ season ended in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal with a 15-9 loss to Janesville Craig on Monday, June 21, in Sun Prairie.
Craig scored two runs in the top of the first, but Milton answered back thanks to a towering three-run homer from Luke Hessenauer.
The Cougars took what seemed to be a comfortable 9-3 lead into the third thanks to a seven-run outburst. Aiden Schenk and Isaac Stried each doubled in the inning, while four Milton errors opened the floodgates.
“We always seem to have that one bad inning against Craig, and we just can’t get away from it,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said. “But to the guys’ credit, they bounced back and got right back into it.”
Milton tied the game with a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth. Hessenauer walked with the bases loaded to pick up his fourth RBI of the game in the fifth, and Charlie Terrill added an RBI double.
Craig scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead for good and added three more in the seventh, highlighted by triples from Patrick Schork and Isaac Stried.
“I just loved how our guys competed against Milton,” Herbst said. “We got off to a good start, but to their credit, they came back and tied it. We were able to answer back, and we were hoping that momentum would carry over into the Sun Prairie game.”
The Cougars were beat by the Cardinals, 15-2, in the sectional final.