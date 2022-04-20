Milton High's baseball team remains perfect on the season.

The Red Hawks improved to 5-0 with a 12-1 pasting of Fort Atkinson in a Badger East Conference game on Tuesday.

Milton, which is ranked third in the state in Division 1, pounded out nine hits against Fort in improving to 3-0 in the Badger East.

Alec Campbell was 3-for-3 for the Red Hawks, including a home run. Jack Campion had two hits for Milton.

In a 12-3 nonconference win last Saturday over Elkhorn, Milton banged out 16 hits. Campbell had four hits in the game, while Gavin Kilen was 2-for-2 with a triple.

MILTON 12, FORT ATKINSON 1

Milton;207;03;—;12;9;1

Fort Atkinson;100;00;—;1;3;1

Leading hitters—M: A. Campbell 3x3 (HR), G. Kilen (3B), A. Goll (3B), O. Holcomb (2B), J. Campion 2x3; FA: D. Brost (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: M. Birkhimer (W, 5-3-1-0-2-2); FA: K. Kucken (L, 4-7-9-7-5-3), M. Broadhead (1-2-3-0-1-2).

RESULT SATURDAY

MILTON 12, ELKHORN 3

Milton;401;214;0--12;16;2

Elkhorn;111;000;0--3;6;4

Leading hitters—M: Vande Berg 3x5 (2B), Kilen 2x2 (3B), Campbell 4x5, Bundy 2x4, Campion 2x4, Basian (2B); E: Loughney 4x4.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Schnell (W, 3-2-3-1-4-3), Jones (3-0-0-0-2-1), Desormeau (1-0-0-0-1-1), Campbell (1-1-0-0-0-0), E: Marks (L, 5-4-2-6-1), Rushing (1-2-2-2-2-2), Anzalone (4-9-6-6-4-3).

Softball

The Milton High softball team split a pair of games over the last week.

The Red Hawks upended Fort Atkinson 11-1 in a Badger East Conference game Tuesday but fell to Mount Horeb 10-4 last Saturday.

Gwen Baker had three hits and picked up the win in the circle against Fort Atkinson.

MILTON 11, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort Atkinson;100;00;—;1;4;0

Milton;020;63;—;11;13;0

Leading hitters—FA: A. Theriault (2B); M: Ella Knoble 2x3 (2B), Grace Schnell 2x3 (2B), Gwen Baker 3x4 (2B), Anya Thomas 2x2, Haley Reed 2x3, Lynden Briggs (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—FA: M. Klauer (L, 3.1-6-4-4-1-2), Holzli (1.1-7-7-7-0-2); M: Gwen Baker (W, 5-4-1-1-4-0).

(Result Saturday)

BADGER CONFERENCE

MOUNT HOREB 10, MILTON 4

Mount Horeb;000;620;2--10;17;2

Milton;130;000;0--4;8;2

Leading hitters—MH: Brummer 3x5 (3B), Holmen 2x3 (2B), Swiggum 2x4,

Dahlk 2x5, Rhiner 2x5, Mueller 2x3, Steinhauer 2x4, Dahlk 2x4; Mil: Kylie Reed (2B), Grace Schnell 2x4, Sophie Mezera 2x3.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—MH: Dahlk (W; 7-8-4-1-15-2); Mil: Gwen Baker (L, 7-17-10-4-7-1).

