JANESVILLE — Milton High baseball coach Kris Agnew wasn't sure what to expect from starting pitcher Trey Jones on Monday.
The left-hander was facing the team ranked eighth in Division 1, taking on Janesville Craig in a nonconference game before a large crowd at Riverside Park.
As it turns out, Agnew had nothing to be worried about.
Jones shut down the Cougars' high-powered offense to the tune of one run over six innings of work, leading the Red Hawks to a 5-1 victory.
Third-ranked Milton (11-1) scored three runs in the top of the second and then rode the left arm of Jones to the victory.
"We're building confidence in him game by game," Agnew said of Jones. "He's got a slow heartbeat, throws a lot of strikes and is really good at keeping guys off balance.
"And overall, it was a really fun environment today and fun for our guys to be a part of. It's great to see guys step up and contribute in a big game."
Milton got RBI singles from Ashton Goll and Braylen Vande Berg, and scored another run on a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead in the second. The Red Hawks added two more in the fifth on a double-play grounder that allowed Gavin Kilen to score, and a run-scoring Craig error.
Craig (9-2) could not get anything going against Jones. The Cougars got their lone run on a double from Charlie Claas and an RBI single from Jack Adams.
"We didn't attack the baseball well enough tonight," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "We were too passive and let him (Jones) get ahead in the count. We needed to be more aggressive at the plate and string some hits together.
"I thought our pitchers did a nice job for the most part. We just didn't give them any support."
MILTON 5, CRAIG 1
Milton;030;020;0—;5;7;1
Janesville Craig;000;010;0—;1;5;1
Leading hitters—M: Kilen 2x4, Campbell (2B), Jackson (2B), Goll 2x3; JC: Claas (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb): Jones (W, 6-5-1-1-3-3); Schnell (1-0-0-0-1-0); JC: Klukas (L, 4-5-3-3-3-2), Snyder (2-2-2-1-0-1), Hughes (1-0-0-0-0-0).
High school softball
The Milton High softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday.
Gwen Baker struck out seven in four innings of work and went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Milton to a 6-1 win over Stoughton in a Badger East Conference game.
Milton (7-5, 5-4) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of inning.
The Red Hawks followed that up with an 11-2 win over DeForest on Tuesday.
Grace Schnell had two doubles to lead Milton's offense, while sophomore Gwen Baker picked up the win in the circle.
Badger East Conference
MILTON 6, STOUGHTON 1
Stoughton ........ 100 000 0—1 4 4
Milton................ 220 101 x—6 7 1
Leading hitters—S: A. Perkins (2B); M: Gwen Baker 3x3, Ashley Vanderhei 2x4, Ella Knoble 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—S: Perkins (L, 6-7-6-2-2-5); M: Baker (W, 4-3-1-1-7-1); Knoble (3-1-0-0-4-2).
MILTON 11, DeFOREST 2
DeForest;100;010;0;—;2;6;4
Milton;310;331;x;—;11;11;4
Leading hitters—D: Melter 2x4 (2B), Schroeder (2B), Kallyson (2B); M: Grace Schnell 2x2 (2 2B), Gwen Baker 2x5, Haley Reed 2x3 (2B)(, Kylie Reed (2B), Anya Thomas (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—D: Schroeder (L, 6-11-11-5-2-5); M: Baker (W, 7-6-2-1-3-0).