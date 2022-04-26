Despite losing its first game of the season, the Milton High baseball team had a productive week.

The Red Hawks picked up Badger East Conference victories by sweeping a doubleheader against Stoughton last Saturday, and by defeating Monona Grove 7-1 on Tuesday.

Milton (9-1, 7-0) suffered its first loss of the season Monday in 5-0 setback to Middleton in a nonconference game.

Middleton's Easton Zempel limited the Red Hawks to four hits in the complete-game victory.

Trey Jones and Cade Desormeau picked up the wins in the doubleheader sweep of Stoughton.

Nonconference

MIDDLETON 5, MILTON 0

Milton............ 000 000 0—0 4 3

Middleton..... 000 401 x—5 5 1

Leading hitters—Mid: Caden Gmur (2B), Hayden Hellenbrand (2B), Preston Roelle (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: J. Schnell (L, 3.1-1-4-1-3-2), K. Desormeau (2.2-3-1-0-1-1) Mid: E. Zempel (7-4-0-0-1-0).

Badger East Conference

First Game

MILTON 10, STOUGHTON 0 (6)

Stoughton ...... 000 000 0—0 5 0

Milton.............. 250 111 x—10 8 0

Leading hitters—St: Jemilo 2x3; M: Vande Berg 2x4 (2B), Kilen 3x4 (3B), (HR), Jackson 2x3 2 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—S: Muchka (L, 5.2-8-10-10-5-1); M: Jones (W, 6-5-0-0-4-1).

Second Game

MILTON 12, STOUGHTON 0 (5)

Milton.....................336 00—11 12 1

Stoughton .............000 00—0 3 1

Leading hitters—M: Kilen 2x3 (2B), Campbell 2x3 (2B), Vande Berg (2B), Leneau (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Desormeau (W, 3-2-0-0-1-0), Maenner

(2-1-0-0-2-1); S: Jesberger (L, 2.2-11-11-10-3-0), Hanson (2.1-1-0-0-4-1).

MILTON 7, MONONA GROVE 1

Milton;010;000;0;—;1;5;0

Monona Grove;000;250;x;—;7;10;0

Leading hitters—Mil: Jack Campion 3x3 (2B), A. Campbell 2x4, B. Bastian (2B); MG: Hunter Echols 2x3 (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: M. Birkhimer (W, 7-5-1-1-4-1); MG: K. Connor (L, 4.2-10-7-7-5-1), S. Baum (1.1-0-0-0-2-1).