State-ranked Milton suffers first loss of the season Courier staff Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Trey Jones delivers a pitch in the first game of Milton's doubleheader sweep over Stoughton last Saturday. Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group Buy Now Gavin Kilen of Milton slides into third base after tripling in the first game of a doubleheader against Stoughton last Saturday. Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite losing its first game of the season, the Milton High baseball team had a productive week.The Red Hawks picked up Badger East Conference victories by sweeping a doubleheader against Stoughton last Saturday, and by defeating Monona Grove 7-1 on Tuesday.Milton (9-1, 7-0) suffered its first loss of the season Monday in 5-0 setback to Middleton in a nonconference game.Middleton's Easton Zempel limited the Red Hawks to four hits in the complete-game victory.Trey Jones and Cade Desormeau picked up the wins in the doubleheader sweep of Stoughton.NonconferenceMIDDLETON 5, MILTON 0Milton............ 000 000 0—0 4 3Middleton..... 000 401 x—5 5 1Leading hitters—Mid: Caden Gmur (2B), Hayden Hellenbrand (2B), Preston Roelle (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: J. Schnell (L, 3.1-1-4-1-3-2), K. Desormeau (2.2-3-1-0-1-1) Mid: E. Zempel (7-4-0-0-1-0).Badger East ConferenceFirst GameMILTON 10, STOUGHTON 0 (6)Stoughton ...... 000 000 0—0 5 0Milton.............. 250 111 x—10 8 0Leading hitters—St: Jemilo 2x3; M: Vande Berg 2x4 (2B), Kilen 3x4 (3B), (HR), Jackson 2x3 2 (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—S: Muchka (L, 5.2-8-10-10-5-1); M: Jones (W, 6-5-0-0-4-1).Second GameMILTON 12, STOUGHTON 0 (5)Milton.....................336 00—11 12 1Stoughton .............000 00—0 3 1Leading hitters—M: Kilen 2x3 (2B), Campbell 2x3 (2B), Vande Berg (2B), Leneau (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Desormeau (W, 3-2-0-0-1-0), Maenner(2-1-0-0-2-1); S: Jesberger (L, 2.2-11-11-10-3-0), Hanson (2.1-1-0-0-4-1).MILTON 7, MONONA GROVE 1Milton;010;000;0;—;1;5;0Monona Grove;000;250;x;—;7;10;0Leading hitters—Mil: Jack Campion 3x3 (2B), A. Campbell 2x4, B. Bastian (2B); MG: Hunter Echols 2x3 (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Mil: M. Birkhimer (W, 7-5-1-1-4-1); MG: K. Connor (L, 4.2-10-7-7-5-1), S. Baum (1.1-0-0-0-2-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Stuckey: Students benefiting from improved Milton School District facilities Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Allen Phillip Borkenhagen Milton's Aeoden Sinclair shines for Wisconsin RTC at Badger State Classic Janesville Morning, Noon Rotary announce its Milton April Students of the Month Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!