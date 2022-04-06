The conditions weren’t ideal Monday afternoon, but the Milton High School baseball team gave an early indication that it will be difficult to defeat this season.
Jack Campion and Mike Birkhimer combined for a three-hitter, and sophomore first baseman Braylen Vande Berg delivered three hits himself to lead the Red Hawks to a 5-1 nonconference victory over visiting Verona.
The Red Hawks broke away from a 1-1 tie in their season opener.
“They were excited to play,” said Kris Agnew, the Milton head coach.
Campion started and threw 63 pitches in the chilly conditions. The senior got through four innings, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three.
Birkhimer threw the final three shutout innings. The senior did not allow a hit, striking out two and walking two.
“That was big for us,” Agnew said. “We only had to use two pitchers, which means we’ll have four or five available when we play at Monroe (today).”
Vande Berg led the Red Hawks’ seven-hit attack. He scored a run and drove in one as the team’s leadoff batter.
“Three hits in his first varsity game,” Agnew said of the sophomore first baseman. “That’s huge for us, especially hitting in front of the big guys.”
While Vande Berg might have opened some eyes with his three singles, senior Gavin Kilen showed he is ready to live up to his high expectations.
Kilen, ranked by some as the best high school player in the state, had several scouts watching him in batting practice. He pulled a double down the right field line and beat the throw to second. Later, at shortstop, Kilen started the game-ending double play on a grounder to his left.
Campion added two hits and sophomore third baseman Jordan Bundy contributed a double.
It all added up to an impressive opening win for a team that Wisconsin Baseball Report has ranked sixth in the state’s Division 1 ratings.
MILTON 5, VERONA 1
Verona 010 000 0—1 3 1
Milton 120 020 x—5 7 1
Leading hitters—V: Tre Grignon 1x3, Max Steiner 1x2, Jack DeTeinne 1x2; M: Brayden Vande Berg 3x4, Jack Campion 2x3, Gavin Kilen (2B), Jordan Bundy (2B).