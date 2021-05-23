Badger South leader Milton remains firmly in the driver’s seat in the league’s baseball race after sweeping Watertown 7-4 and 8-0 in a conference doubleheader on Saturday, May 22, at Washington Park.
Evan Jackson pitched a complete game for Milton in the first game, allowing four runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Milton (11-4, 9-1 in conference) scored three unearned runs in the victory, the first of which gave the Red Hawks a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Watertown (5-6, 5-5) answered in the bottom of the frame when Brady Martin drew a leadoff walk and pitcher Ayden Schauer hit a two-run homer to left.
The Red Hawks scored five runs over the next three innings to take control. The Goslings rallied for two runs in the fifth. Nathan Kehl singled and Eli Adrian doubled to right and Kehl scored when Connor Lehman reached on a wild pitch which was also a dropped third strike.
Martin hit a two-out RBI single to drive in Adrian to make it a 6-4 game. Milton got one run back in the top of the seventh.
Charlie Terrill, Mason Havens and Jackson each drove in a run for Milton, which finished the game with nine hits.
Schauer took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 4 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Milton starter Jack Campion threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball and reliever John Storlid retired the side in order after the lead batter reached on an error in the seventh.
The Red Hawks backed the pitching effort with 12 hits. Garrett Daskam drove in three runs. Alec Campbell hit a two-run homer to left in the second inning, then doubled and scored on a double by Daskam in the sixth.
Caleb Hinkes threw four innings for Watertown and took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Milton 8, Fort Atkinson 0
Five Milton pitchers combined for a shutout as the Red Hawks beat Fort Atkinson in a Badger South baseball game Thursday, May 20, in Milton.
Broden Jackson did the most work on the mound for the Red Hawks, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits while striking out four batters.
Ian Lilla led the Red Hawk offense with three hits and three RBIs. Lilla also scored twice. Alec Campbell drove in two runs off three hits for Milton.
Milton 14, Fort Atkinson 3
Milton scored 12 runs the first two innings to earn a Badger South Conference baseball win over host Fort Atkinson Tuesday, May 18, at Jones Park.
The Red Hawks scored six times the first inning and added six more in the top of the second.
Garrett Daskam scored three times and also batted in two runs. Mason Havens batted in a pair of runs off two hits. Luke Hessenauer ended with two runs, two hits and two RBIs. Jack Campion scored twice and picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot
Evan Jackson pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six batters for Milton.