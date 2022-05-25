Nine Milton student-athletes sign letters of intent, including two for Division I Courier staff May 25, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jack Campion is surrounded by his teammates and grandmother Monday as he signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Division 1 Southern Indiana University. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON — Monday was a special day for nine Milton High School senior student-athletes.Led by Division I signees Gavin Kilen, Jack Campion and Jordan Karlen, national letters of intent for college were signed by Red Hawk athletes in six different sports.Kilen signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Louisville, while Campion signed with the University of Southern Indiana to play basketball.Kilen is the top rated high school prospect in Wisconsin and is expected to be a high draft pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in July.Campion earned all-state recognition this past season and is going to a school that will move up to Division I status this upcoming season.Two other Milton basketball players will remain in state. Tom Widner plans to play at UW-Oshkosh, while Paige Radke will continue her career at Carthage.Karlen is headed to Division I Tennessee Tech University in Cooksville to continue her volleyball career.Azia Koser will swim at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts, while Savannah Swopes will play soccer at UW-Eau Claire.Two Red Hawks are headed to Division II Winona State University. Alec Campbell plans to play baseball for the Warriors, while Mara Talabac will run cross country. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Sheriff's office: Milton man arrested in Janesville for suspected sixth OWI offense after driving 103 mph A giant legacy: Daughter continues family legacy at Land of the Giants hosta farm Metcalfs to host Rock County Dairy Breakfast at Glacier Edge Dairy outside Milton on June 4 Milton Crescents improve to 3-0 in Rock River League Small towns want more rules for big farms Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin