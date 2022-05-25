Jack Campion signing

Jack Campion is surrounded by his teammates and grandmother Monday as he signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Division 1 Southern Indiana University.

 Submitted photo

MILTON — Monday was a special day for nine Milton High School senior student-athletes.

Led by Division I signees Gavin Kilen, Jack Campion and Jordan Karlen, national letters of intent for college were signed by Red Hawk athletes in six different sports.

Kilen signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Louisville, while Campion signed with the University of Southern Indiana to play basketball.

Kilen is the top rated high school prospect in Wisconsin and is expected to be a high draft pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in July.

Campion earned all-state recognition this past season and is going to a school that will move up to Division I status this upcoming season.

Two other Milton basketball players will remain in state. Tom Widner plans to play at UW-Oshkosh, while Paige Radke will continue her career at Carthage.

Karlen is headed to Division I Tennessee Tech University in Cooksville to continue her volleyball career.

Azia Koser will swim at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts, while Savannah Swopes will play soccer at UW-Eau Claire.

Two Red Hawks are headed to Division II Winona State University. Alec Campbell plans to play baseball for the Warriors, while Mara Talabac will run cross country.