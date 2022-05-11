MILTON
On a breezy, overcast Mother’s Day at Schilberg Park on Sunday, the Milton Crescents needed the mother of all comebacks to walk off the Rubicon Red Sox 12-11 and remain unbeaten in Rock River League action.
Dan Dean’s sharp single to center scored Josh Shere with the winning run to cap a remarkable comeback after the Red Sox took an 11-8 lead in the top of the inning on a grand slam homer by K.J. Banse.
The win left the Crescents with a 2-0 record in the Rock River League’s South Division. Rubicon, last year’s South Division regular season champs, fell to 1-1. Milton will face another tough test Sunday when the Crescents travel to Clyman to take on the 2-0 Canners.
“This is another game against Rubicon that we’ll talk about for a long time,” Milton general manager Doug Welch said. “A Milton team has played Rubicon only twice before. The first was the opening round of the 2010 playoffs when the Raptors snuck into the postseason and went up to Rubicon and won 5-2 when they were 16-0. The second time was during the 2013 playoffs when they came here and the Raptors won 2-1 in 14 innings. Both starters pitched all 14 innings with our guy Sean McCann outlasting Kam Koplitz.
“But this game had so much action in the final couple of innings that it will be difficult to top on the ‘most exciting’ games list,” Welch added. “I think it’s a real tribute to how our on-field coaches, Dan and Matt Schimmel, have put some good young players around a few of our older Raptors veterans.”
The Crescents held a 7-2 lead through the early innings, thanks to a three-run homer by Carter Schneider in his first RRL at-bat. Rubicon chipped away and knocked out a big chunk of the Crescent lead when Banse hit Milton starter Sam McCann for a long three-run homer–a ball the lefty sent high off the light pole in right.
The Crescents added a big run in the seventh on an RBI single by Dave Sagitis. Two Red Sox runs in the top of the eighth set up the ninth-inning fireworks.
Trailing 8-7, Rubicon loaded the bases with one out against Schneider on a single, a Crescent error on a bunt and a walk to the No. 9 hitter. That’s when Banse unloaded a high drive to deep right that cleared the scoreboard for a grand slam homer and an 11-8 Rubicon lead.
“That’s the kind of shot that can take everything out of a team that led the entire game,” Welch said. “But they didn’t come in with their heads down and we were in the right spot in the order. When the first two guys got on we knew we had a shot and you could tell Rubicon thought they were in some trouble they couldn’t stop.
No. 9 hitter Sean McCann led the inning with his fourth hit of the day. Schimmel ran for the limping McCann and went to second on a single to left by Tristin Kussmaul. Sagitis rapped his third hit of the day to load the bases with no outs.
Josh Shere then delivered the big hit of the inning when he drove a double into the left-center gap to score Schimmel and Kussmaur to cut the deficit to 11-10. Consecutive walks to Sam McCann and Schneider pushed across Sagitis with the tying run.