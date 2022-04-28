MILTON
After a two-year hiatus, Schilberg Park will be the welcome site of adult baseball Sunday when the Milton Junction Pub Crescents open the 2022 Rock River League season against an old Milton rival, the Johnson Creek Pioneers.
Gametime is 1:30 p.m. with full concessions and baseball entertainment that has been missing from Schilberg Park for two summers.
The Milton Junction Pub Raptors enjoyed a successful 10-year run in the Rock River League beginning in 2010. During that span, the Raptors, managed by Doug Welch, made eight playoff appearances, including two showings in the league’s Grand Championship series when they were league runners-up in 2012 and 2013.
In 2020, COVID-19 protocols prevented the Raptors from playing home games at Schilberg Park. The Raptors finished 6-5 in a truncated RRL season and Welch and the Raptors took a leave of absence from the league in 2021.
During this past offseason, Milton High School assistant baseball coaches Aaron Laskowski and Dan Dean approached Welch about rejuvenating town ball in Milton.
“After the last two seasons of the Raptors I was about to step away but I was delighted to have Dan and Aaron step up and pump some energy into our town’s Rock River League team,” Welch said. “They have some really good ideas about how to sustain baseball in Milton for a long time to come.”
A rebranding of the team was in order and Dean, Laskowski and Welch agreed on the Crescents name.
“It’s a name that goes back to 1903 in this community,” Welch said. “Willis Cole, Milton Junction’s only Major League baseball player, played for the Crescents during the first decade of the last century.”
The Crescent name was reclaimed by Milton’s Home Talent League team during the early 1980s for about five very successful years that saw the Crescents win back-to-back league championships.
Just because the name has been changed does not mean the new team will not have some Raptor flavor. Dean and Laskowski team up to take over on-field managerial duties but Welch will step to a behind-the-scenes status.
Several former Raptor players are also making the transition to Crescents. Veteran Raptors Sean and Sam McCann will be a big part of the Crescent team. Josh Shere, the Raptors best hitter for ten years will take the field, as well. Dave Sagitis, Drew Freitag, Chris Nelson, Luke Malmanger, and Jake Raisbeck were also big parts of past Raptors teams and will don the Crescent jerseys this year.
Laskowski has been a standout centerfielder and shortstop for the Albion Tigers for many years and Dean played a big role on Fort Atkinson Generals teams in the Home Talent League. Laskowski’s former Tiger teammate and current Milton High School coach Kris Agnew may also be pressed into early-season duty.
The two Milton coaches have also been recruiting a slew of recent Milton High School graduates including Evan Jackson and Brady Fry. Jackson is a fireball relief pitcher at McHenry Community College this spring.