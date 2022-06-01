MILTON — The Milton Junction Pub Crescents picked a bad time to lay their first egg of the season Sunday when Neosho came to Schilberg Park and wrested away Milton’s first-place perch atop of the Rock River League South Division standings with an 13-7 win.
The ugly loss, which included five Crescent errors and 19 hits allowed, dropped Milton’s record to 4-1 and into a first-place tie with Neosho and Clyman.
“We had a real opportunity to put some distance between us and the rest of the division with a win,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “But we didn’t pitch well, we certainly didn’t pick up the ball well and at the plate, we didn’t hit the type of pitching we’ve been hitting hard during the first four games.
“We picked a bad time to fall down on all three aspects of the game.”
The Crescents have an opportunity to rebound when they return to Rock River League action Saturday at Ashippun for a 1:30 p.m. game. Milton will not return to Schilberg Park until July 8. Through June, the Crescents are on the road twice against Ashippun and at Helenville and Johnson Creek.
The Rockets got to Milton starter Tom Klawitter for eight runs, six earned, in the first three innings. Sean McCann relieved Klawitter and allowed three runs in four-plus innings. McCann struck out seven.
The Crescent offense, meanwhile, struggled to get the big hit, stranding the bases loaded in each of the fourth and fifth innings. The Crescent offense showed little signs of life until the eighth inning when Sam McCann’s RBI double was in the middle of a two-run inning.
Tessin Kussmaul had the Crescents’ big swing of the day when he drove the ball over the right-center fence for a two-run homer in the ninth. Kussmaul, Josh Shere and Josh Udelhofen each had two of Milton’s nine hits.
“It was certainly disappointing and is the type of loss we can put behind us right away,” Welch said. “Our schedule lightens up a bit over the next four weeks.
“The bottom line is we still feel pretty good about winning four of our first five games against the top teams in the South Division,” Welch added. “It’s the type of start that will carry us a long way this season.”