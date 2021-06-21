The Milton baseball team earned its second straight regional championship with a 5-4 victory against Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday, June 17, at Milton High School.
The Red Hawks led 4-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning. Both teams scored one run in fourth to make it 5-1 Milton.
Kettle Moraine plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 5-3. The lead got cut to one at 5-4 in the seventh inning, but Milton was able to hang on.
Evan Jackson picked up the win on the mound for the Red Hawks.