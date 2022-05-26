MILTON — Four different starting pitchers in the first four games of the Rock River League season has added up to four wins for the first-place Milton Crescents.
Back home at Schilberg Park on Sunday after a big road win at Clyman the previous week, it was Sam O’Leary’s turn to open the game against Lebanon. O’Leary and Evan Jackson combined for 17 strikeouts to pitch the Crescents to a 6-4 victory. The win left Milton atop the RRL South Division with a 4-0 record, a game ahead of Clyman and Neosho.
The Crescents will face yet another stiff test Sunday when they play host to Neosho at 1:30 p.m. at Schilberg Park.
“Our schedule had us playing the top five teams in the division to open the season,” Crescent general manager Doug Welch said. “We’re going to come out on the other end of that gamut with at least four wins but now it’s time to get greedy and try to put some distance between us and teams like Neosho, Clyman and Rubicon.”
Welch said the key to Milton’s early success has been the quality pitching performances from the likes of O’Leary, Jackson, Dan Dean, Sean McCann, Sam McCann and Kris Agnew.
“We weren’t always sure about just what exactly we were going to get from week to week,” Welch said. “But all of those guys have stepped up and gave us solid outings.”
The college seasons for O’Leary and Jackson ended this past week, just in time for Sunday’s match up against Lebanon. O’Leary pitched into the fifth inning, allowed one earned run and struck out nine. Jackson relieved and got the final two outs of the fifth and allowed just one run over the final four innings to pick up the win. Jackson struck out eight and walked four.
Lebanon picked up an unearned run off O’Leary in the fourth but the Whitetail lead was short-lived when the Crescents hit Lebanon starter Matt Sabel for two runs on three extra-base hits in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Shere drove a one-out triple up the right-center gap and then Dave Sagitis and Jake Raisbeck each followed with RBI doubles and a 2-1 Crescents lead.
Lebanon plated two more runs in the top of the fifth without a hit. Four walks and an error by the Crescents gave the Whitetails two runs and a 3-2 lead.
The Crescents chased Sabel with four fifth-inning runs. The first three Crescent batters reached base on a walk to Chris Nelson, Tressin Kussmaul was hit by a pitch and the Whitetails mishandled a bunt by Carter Schneider to plate a run. Shere and Sagitis each smacked RBI singles to give Milton a 5-3 lead. Shere scored the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice grounder by Raisbeck.
Jackson defended the lead in the seventh by striking out the last three Lebanon batters of the inning with a run in and two runners on.
Lebanon managed just five singles off O’Leary and Jackson, while the Crescents pounded out 10 hits, three for extra-bases, against Sabel and reliever Dylan Immel. Shere and Sagitis each had three hits and Kussmaul added two.