The Milton Junction Pub Crescents rebounded from their first Rock River League loss of the year Saturday at Ashippun with a dominating 13-4 win over the Mudcats.
The win lifted Milton’s record to 5-1 in the RRL South Division, good for first place with Clyman. The previous week, the Crescents suffered their first loss of the season to Neosho and were bumped to a first-place tie with the Rockets and Clyman. Rain washed out the league game of Neosho Sunday. Clyman, a 15-4 winner over Lebanon Sunday is tied with the Crescents at 5-1.
The Crescents have a bye next weekend but return the following week with two league games at Ashippun again Saturday, June 18 and at Helenville the following Sunday.
“The schedule is a bit quirky this year,” said Crescents general manager Doug Welch. “We have eight teams in the South and all the managers wanted a 16-game schedule. To do that there are byes, double weekends and we play two teams three times instead of just twice. For us we play Ashippun and Rubicon three times each.
“We feel pretty good going into the bye weekend at 5-1,” Welch added. “We started the season with a tough run and as we move through June we’ll have some reinforcements coming with some college and high school guys.
“Our lineup is about to get a whole lot deeper and longer with guys who can swing it.”
The Crescents swung the bats well Saturday, pounding 16 singles and drawing 11 walks against four Mudcat pitchers. The Crescents eventually wore out the Mudcats with a seven-run ninth inning.
Catcher Josh Udelhofen had four hits and two RBI to pace the Crescents. Aaron Laskowski and Dan Dean each chipped in three hits and Sam O’Leary had two.
O’Leary started from the mound and pitch four scoreless innings. O’Leary allowed two hits, one walk and struck out seven. Dave Sagitis pitched the fifth to pick up the win. The Crescents committed two errors behind Sagitis, leading to three runs, two unearned. Carter Schneider threw the final four innings and allowed just one run on two hits and did not walk a batter. Schneider struck out 11 Mud Cat batters.