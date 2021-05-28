The Milton baseball team moved two games clear of first place in the Badger South with a 11-0 conference win over host Stoughton on Tuesday, May 25.
With the win, Milton moved to 10-1 in the Badger South standings. Monona Grove sits in second at 8-3.
Alec Campbell homered and tied for a game-high two RBIs with Garrett Daskam.
The Red Hawks scored three runs in the top of the first inning and added eight runs combined in the third and fourth innings. Daskam finished with a game-high three hits. He also scored twice.
Luke Hessenauer collected two hits to go along with a pair of runs.
Broden Jackson picked up the win on the mound for the Red Hawks, pitching four innings while giving up just two hits. Jackson struck out eight batters.