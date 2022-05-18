Three weeks into its initial Rock River League season, the Milton Crescents could not have asked for or anticipated a better start.
A tense, 6-5 road win Sunday over perennial RRL powerhouse Clyman, pushed the Crescents’ record to 3-0 and atop the RRL South Division standings. The win came on the heels of the previous week’s walk-off win at home against Rubicon, last season’s South Division champ.
“Like any new team, we had a bunch of uncertainty when the season began three weeks ago,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “We had some older guys off the old Raptors teams mixing in with quite a few younger players and you just never know how things will work out. Do we have the right guys in the right spots?
“For the most part we have so far and that’s a credit to field manager Dan Dean,” Welch said. “We’ve put some pretty good players on the field so far. I think realistically, we were hoping to just win two of our first three.”
The Crescents will try to build on their early season momentum when they host Lebanon on Sunday at Schilberg Park at 1:30 p.m. The following week, May 29, Neosho comes to Milton, meaning the Crescents will have faced the South Division’s top five teams during the first five weeks of the season.
“When I first saw the schedule, I thought this to be some type of early-season gauntlet and that we’d know what type of team we’ll be when we come out the other side,” Welch said. “So far, so good.”
Typical of the Crescents effort this season was the key pitching performances by Dean and Sean McCann. In his first appearance of the season, Dean started and allowed just three runs, two earned, over the first five innings despite allowing nine hits to a still-potent Canner lineup.
McCann tossed the final four innings and allowed two runs on six hits. McCann left multiple runners stranded during each of the last three innings of the game.
Despite being out-hit, 15-13, the Crescents used some clutch hitting to win the game. The biggest hit late in the game was a sharp single to right by Mike Heyerdahl, a late morning addition to the Crescent roster, to score the game winner. With the game tied at five, Chris Nelson led off the top of the eighth with a base hit to right. Dean’s sacrifice bunt moved Nelson to second to set up Heyerdahl’s game winning hit.
The Crescents took advantage of some early-game clutch hitting to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the fourth inning. Dave Sagitis drove the ball off the right field fence for a lead off double. One out later, Sagitis scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Sam McCann. Carter Schneider restarted the inning by lacing the first of his two doubles down the left field line. Schneider scored on Nelson’s single to right and then Nelson scampered home from first when Dean drove the ball up the left-center gap for a double.
Schneider finished with three hits, to lead the Crescent offense. Tressin Kussmaul, Sagitis, Nelson and Heyerdahl had two hits each.