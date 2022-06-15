GRAND CHUTE — Gavin Kilen is soaking up every minute of the WIAA state baseball tournament.
The Milton senior standout knows its the last time he’ll get a chance to play with lifelong friends, classmates, and most important, teammates.
Sixth-seeded Milton (20-7) plays eight-seeded Bay Port (17-9) for the Division 1 state title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kilen, the state’s top-ranked prospect and a likely early-round selection in the upcoming MLB amateur draft, doesn’t want to think about taking the field for the last time as a Red Hawk. He’s only got one thing in mind.
“Since we all started playing together when we were nine as part of the Mad Dogs, the one thing we always talked about was this and that was winning state,” Kilen said.
“The message all season was a job unfinished. And now we’ve got one more game to finish the job. Just making it here was not the end goal. We had something to prove, and came up here to prove a lot of people wrong that a school our size could compete with the bigger schools.”
Milton upset third-seeded Hartland Arrowhead 8-5 in its state quarterfinal game Tuesday behind a masterful performance from senior Jack Campion, who picked up the win on the mound and added a game-changing two-run homer in the fifth inning that pushed Milton’s lead to five.
In the 8-2 semifinal win over Greendale, the Red Hawks seized control early and never let up.
Milton scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning without a hit and added another run in the fifth thanks to a Greendale error. A four-run sixth inning broke the game open. Milton managed only five hits in the game but took advantage of four Greendale errors.
“All the hard work that these guys have put in is paying off,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said. “All the practice bunting, running the bases, working on certain situations and how to handle them, all that is paying off now.
“And what’s really great about this is that a guy like Ashton Goll, who has really struggled at the plate for most of the season, is coming up big now. Those are the kinds of things that make this team so special.”
Milton plays a Bay Port team that got hot at the end of the regular season and rode the momentum into the postseason. The Pirates were fourth in the Fox River Classic this season but have rattled off eight straight wins and have won 11 of their last 12.
Agnew and Bay Port head coach Harvey Knutson are best of friends. The two played baseball together at UW-Platteville and then spent 10 years as teammates on the Wisconsin New Image fastpitch softball team that played at an elite level at several national tournaments.
“I’m happy for Harvey because of our friendship, but I sure wish we weren’t playing them for the state title,” Agnew said. “That program is like a factory. They just keep producing one good team after another.
“But I also like the position we’re in pitching-wise. We won’t have Jack (Campion), but everybody else will be available if we need them.”
The Milton Red Hawks have one game to take care of business. Stay tuned.