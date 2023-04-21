FORT ATKINSON – Fort Atkinson had the privilege of knocking Milton from the ranks of the unbeaten in the Badger East on Tuesday.
The Red Hawks returned the favor on Friday.
Braylen Vande Berg drove in four runs and Milton cruised past Fort Atkinson's baseball team 15-2 in six innings at Jones Park.
The Red Hawks (4-5, 4-1 in conference) led 6-0 after two innings, chasing Fort starter Jaren Strasburg after four innings in which he walked five, struck out two and gave up four earned on five hits. A trio of Fort relievers allowed nine runs (three earned) on two hits while issuing eight walks in the final two frames.
Milton starter Trey Jones, who earned the decision, allowed two unearned runs on five hits and fanned four in five innings.
Jordan Bundy singled in a run and later scored on an error in the Milton first. Vande Berg, the team's designated hitter, drove in a pair with a single to center in the second. Broden Jackson's RBI single then made it 6-0.
Milton scored four times on two hits in the fifth. One-out runs were scored on separate passed balls by Charlie Kober and Justin Schnell. Vande Berg's two-run single capped the rally.
The Red Hawks took advantage of five walks to score five times without a base knock in the sixth. They scored three runs off passed balls and two more via error.
The Blackhawks (6-4, 5-1), who committed six errors, pulled within 5-2 in the fourth when Braden Hausen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nate Hartwig singled home a run. Jones got out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Cam Haagensen to ground into a 4-3 double play.
Milton;330;045;—;15;7;2
Fort;000;200;—;2;6;6
Leading hitters—Vande Berg (M) 2x4, Bundy (M) 2x5, Jackson (M) 2x3, Kucken (FA) 2x4. 2B—Kucken.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Jones (W, 5-5-2-0-4-3), Sykora (1-1-0-0-1-0); FA: Strasburg (L, 4-5-6-4-2-5), Enger (2/3-1-4-0-1-2), Block (1/3-1-3-3-0-4), Burhans (1-0-2-0-2-2).
