MILTON_CRESCENTS

The Milton Crescents started strong early but fizzled late in their Rock River League opener on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon at Lebanon. The Crescents got out to a 1-0 lead but unraveled to a 13-3 loss to the Whitetails.

With the Rock River League having had opening weekend washed out April 29, each of the eight teams in the South Division opened play Sunday.