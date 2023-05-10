The Milton Crescents started strong early but fizzled late in their Rock River League opener on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon at Lebanon. The Crescents got out to a 1-0 lead but unraveled to a 13-3 loss to the Whitetails.
With the Rock River League having had opening weekend washed out April 29, each of the eight teams in the South Division opened play Sunday.
The Crescents had a textbook opening in the first inning when Carter Schneider led off the game with a walk, followed by a single to left by Dave Sagitis. Dan Dean followed with a sacrifice bunt to move up both runners. Sam McCann delivered the first run of the season with a gapped liner to right that was run down by Lebanon center fielder Hunter Horpel to limit the drive to a sacrifice fly.
Dean kept the Whitetails at bay with a solid early-season outing, striking out nine and allowing just two runs through the first four innings. One of Lebanon’s runs scored on Horpel’s towering solo homer to left to tie the game in the second inning. Dean began tiring in the fifth inning and left the mound with two runners on base and a 2-1 deficit.
Sam McCann and Schneider followed Dean to the mound and Lebanon took advantage of some shoddy Crescent defense to score six times in the fifth and five runs in the sixth for a 13-1 lead.
The Crescents added two runs in the seventh on an error, an RBI double by Sagitis and a run-scoring single by Dean. The Crescents finished with eight hits.
“Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to start the season,” Crescent general manager Doug Welch said. “Early-season games can be a crapshoot for a lot of teams in the Rock, depending on who’s available before the college season ends.
“We have some help coming for our next game and moving forward,” Welch added. “But we went up to Lebanon with a bunch of guys playing out of position and a few who were getting their first baseball ABs in years.
“Lebanon played pretty well and had some guys take some really good cuts,” Welch added. “We’ll get there, too, and we fully expect to compete for the South Division title.”
The RRL South remains an eight-team division this year with one change from last season. Ashippun took a leave of absence with Farmington taking its place. Milton expects to compete for the division’s four playoff berths with Clyman, Neosho, Rubicon, Lebanon, Johnson Creek and Helenville.
The Crescents have next Sunday off before traveling to Rubicon on May 21. The first Crescents home game is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 4 at Schilberg Park in a rematch with Lebanon.