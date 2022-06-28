The Milton Junction Pub Crescents tightened their grip on first place in the Rock River League South Division with a 10-2 win at Johnson Creek on Sunday.
The win improved Milton’s record to 8-1 in league play, a game ahead of Clyman and Neosho, who are both 7-2.
“We’re just over the half-way point in our schedule and we’re sitting a little better than we had anticipated,” Crescent general manager Doug Welch said. “Our lineup is starting to hit its stride and our pitching has been solid from a bunch of different arms.
“The schedule gets tougher through July and early August, but we’ve positioned ourselves to make a run for the playoffs over the next few weeks. There’s a lot of good baseball to be played.”
The top four teams in the RRL South will compete in a double-elimination playoff in August with the champion taking on the North Division winner for the Rock River League’s grand championship.
Sunday marked the fourth consecutive game in which the Crescents scored 10 or more runs. The Crescents got the lead when Tressin Kussmaul led off the game with a single, stole second and third, and eventually scored on a broken-bat infield single by Alec Campbell. Campbell, fresh off the Milton High School state championship baseball team, went to third on a single by Luke Malmanger and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Sam McCann for a 2-0 lead.
The Crescents added a run in the fourth inning on Jake Raisbeck’s one-out triple and a sacrifice fly by Josh Udelhofen for a 3-1 Crescents lead.
Milton blew the game open with a five-run seventh. Malmanger’s three-run double was the big blow in the inning. Dan Dean’s two-run double off the left-center field fence closed out the scoring for Milton.
Kussmaul finished with three hits for Milton, while Carter Schneider, Malmanger and Sam O’Leary with two each.
Schneider picked up the win from the mound in relief of O’Leary. Schneider came on in the third inning to pitch out of a bases-loaded, no out jam. The energetic righty pitched six innings of shutout ball and struck out six.
The Crescents are idle over the Fourth of July weekend and return to action Friday evening, July 8 when they host Clyman at Schilberg Park with first place in the division on the line.
MILTON 10, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Milton;200;100;520;--10;12;1
Johnson Creek;001;000;100;--2;7;2
Pitchers: Milton – Sam O’Leary 2 IP; 1 R; 2 H; 1 SO; 3 BB. Carter Schneider (W) 5 IP; 0 R; 4 H; 6 SO; 1 BB. Josh Udelhofen 1 IP; 0 R; 1 H; 0 SO; 0 BB. Sam McCann 1 IP; 0 R, 0 H; 2 SO; 0 BB
Johnson Creek – Walling (L) 6 IP; 7 R; 7 H; 6 SO; 1 BB. R. Molini .1 IP 1 R; 1 H; 0 SO; 1 BB. Hartwig 0 IP; 2 R; 2 H; 0 SO; 2 BB. Olsewiski 2 IP; 0 R; 2 H; 1 SO; 1 BB.
Leading Hitters: Milton – Kussmaul 3x5 2 SB 2 RBI; Carter Schneider 2x4; Luke Malmanger 2x5 double 4 RBI; Sam O’Leary 2x 4; Dan Dean 2-run double; Jake Raisbeck, triple. Johnson Creek – Oleswiski 3x3.