The Milton Junction Pub Crescents just missed out on getting the top seed in the Rock River League South Division playoffs.
The Crescents will start the playoffs this Saturday as the South Division’s No. 3 seed. The game Saturday will be at Neosho at 1:30 p.m.
The Crescents had a shot at getting the division’s No. 1 seed if they had swept a 2-game series against Rubicon last Friday and Sunday. The split was a 4-3 loss at home last Friday and a 7-4 win in Rubicon last Sunday.
Last Friday, the Crescents committed five errors and mustered just three hits in a disappointing 4-3 loss. The Crescent errors accounted for three unearned runs by the Red Sox.
“It was not pretty,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “Dan Dean and Dave Sagitis gave us good efforts on the mound and our defense let them down.”
The Crescents made the most of their three hits with Jake Raisbeck delivering a key two-run double in the second inning and Sam McCann’s RBI single in the third.
Sunday was the opposite story as the teams waited out two rain delays on Rubicon’s Fan Appreciation Day before a large, faithful crowd. The Crescent defense played a solid game behind an outstanding pitching performance by Carter Schneider. Schneider pitched into the ninth inning, striking out 12 Red Sox batters. Luke Malmanger got the final two strikeouts of the game to close the door on the Red Sox.
Malmanger was the hitting star as well, collecting three hits, including a double and a key two-run single in the seventh inning. Tressin Kussmaul had two hits, drove in a run, scored three times and stole two bases to increase his league-leading total to 14 thefts this season.
“We really needed that one badly,” Welch said. “We needed to take a good squad up there and play well and that’s what we did. Carter was outstanding.
“The dugout was a totally different place Sunday and we got some swagger back to go up to Neosho with some confidence.”
The Crescents finished the regular season by splitting the games, giving them a 12-4 record.
“We’re excited to get the playoffs started,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “This is what everyone in the league plays for and it’s a really exciting time of year.”
The Crescents will open the playoffs, a double elimination tournament, on Saturday at Neosho at 1:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the No.1 seed Clyman will host the winner of Thursday’s Nos. 4 and 5 seed play-in game. No. 4 seed Lebanon hosted No. 5 seed Rubicon Thursday with the winner earning the right to take on Clyman.
The tournament continues Sunday with the winners of Saturday’s game playing at the site of the highest seed. The losers, meanwhile, will square off in an elimination game Sunday. Then on the following Saturday the two 1-1 teams will play an elimination game Saturday with the winner traveling to the 2-0 team Sunday.
The Crescents will have a tough matchup in Neosho Saturday. The Rockets swept the two-game set from the Crescents during the regular season.
“They beat us a couple of times when we didn’t play particularly well and went up there with a compromised lineup for a make-up game,” Welch said. “But now excuses don’t add up to a pail of batting practice balls and it’s time to go up there, play well and get into Sunday’s game with a chance to sweep the weekend.”
The Crescents held the tie-breaker with Clyman and needed to win both games to claim the division top spot.