MILTON — Two bases-loaded situations yielded zero runs for the Milton baseball team Friday night as the Red Hawks fell 3-1 to Beaver Dam.
Their first opportunity came in the third inning after they had already taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of a pair of passed balls.
Milton catcher Tyler Zeal got hit by a pitch with one out in that inning, then Brayden Bastian worked a walk to put two runners on.
The passed balls that allowed Zeal to score came against leadoff hitter Jake Cummins, who walked and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Owen Holcomb.
Braylen Vande Burg was the next Milton hitter to take a walk, which put runners at each station. But the next batter struck out, ending the inning with just one run coming across.
"Give their guy credit," Red Hawks coach Kris Agnew said. "We just didn't hit tonight. We're certainly capable of hitting, but on nights like tonight especially, with a pretty well-pitched game on both sides and the wind's blowing in, you got to find a way to get guys on, get them over and find a way to get them in."
The Golden Beavers responded in the top half of the fourth. Two walks and a single had the bases loaded for the visitors with two outs, and Kaleb Schmuhl came through with a two-run single up the middle to give the Golden Beavers the lead.
Those runs were the only ones Milton starter Trey Jones allowed. He pitched six strong innings with three strikeouts, three walks and six hits in addition to the two earned runs.
"He's throwing the ball really well as of late," Agnew said of his starter. "I think that's come a lot with using him more consistently.
"We have a ton of confidence in him and like the way he's throwing the ball right now and feel good about him down the road."
The Milton offense couldn't get enough going to save Jones from picking up the loss. The Red Hawks (9-14, 7-8 Badger Conference) pushed their lone run across without a base hit and collected just three of those all game.
Golden Beavers pitcher Eli Bryant threw a complete game in which he struck out seven and gave up four walks, the three hits and one unearned run.
Beaver Dam (13-8, 9-6) added to its lead in the top of the seventh. Leadoff batter Jeffrey Freund worked a one out walk and eventually moved over to third on a fielder's choice that was nearly an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
The next Golden Beavers batter after that play, Daelon Johnson, hit a single to bring Freund home and make the game 3-1.
The Red Hawks did drum up another rally in the bottom of the seventh, starting with another hit-by-pitch.
Bastian singled to go with his two walks on the day, and a subsequent wild pitch put him and pinch runner Dylan McClean on second and third, respectively.
Cummins hit a tapper back to Bryant, who spotted McClean about halfway down the third base line. The Golden Beavers pitcher opted to chase McLean back to the bag without making any kind of a throw. The runners were safe at every base for Holcomb.
But he rolled one to second base for the game-ending 4-6-3 double play, the second Beaver Dam turned in the game.
The loss comes as Milton prepares for its sectional seeding meeting to be held Monday.
The Division 1 Oregon Sectional will feature the defending state champions (Milton); the current No. 1-ranked team in the state, according to WisSports.net (Janesville Craig, 20-0 overall); the No. 3 team in those rankings (Union Grove, 17-2 overall); and the No. 10 team in those rankings (Waterford, 15-3 overall).
"We still feel like we have the guys who can put it all together," Agnew said. "Hopefully we've saved our best baseball for the end of the year."
BEAVER DAM 3, MILTON 1
Beaver Dam;000;200;1;—;3;7;2
Milton;001;000;0;—;1;3;0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BD: Bryant (W, 7-3-1-0-4-6). M: Jones (L, 6-6-2-2-3-3), Jackson (1-1-1-1-2-0).