MILTON_CRESCENTS

The Milton Crescents managed just four singles Friday night against Neosho at Schilberg Park and dropped a 3-0 decision to put their Rock River League record at 1-5.

Neosho’s Bayne Johnson struck out 12 and did not walk a batter to chalk the complete-game shutout. The loss left the Crescents in sixth place in the RRL South Division as they chase a playoff spot.

  