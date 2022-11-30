Milton had trouble slowing down Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager in a 65-50 nonconference loss on Tuesday.
The junior forward scored 17 points for the Vikings in the Badger Conference matchup.
The Red Hawks (0-2) kept the game close in the first half, trailing 28-24 at the break, but the Vikings’ offense reached another gear afterward, scoring 37 second-half points.
Lauren Kojo led Milton in scoring with 14 points, including six free throw makes. Tressa Shaw was close behind with 13.
“We played with them and kept it close in the first half with our intensity in defense and pushing the ball up court,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp. “In the second half, our defensive intensity diminished and so did our fast breaks. They shot well in the second half and every run we had they answered.”
Mount Horeb (65)—Mathews 1-3-6, Post 3-1-7, Klevin 2-0-4, Fager 6-4-17, Thompson 4-4-12, Monroe 5-0-10, Johnson 3-1-6. Totals 24-13-65.
Milton (50)—Kilen 2-3-8, Shaw 6-1-13, Olson 2-1-6, Morehart 0-1-1, Wolf 4-0-8, Kojo 4-6-14. Totals 18-12-50.
Halftime—Mount Horeb 28, Milton 24. 3-point goals—Mount Horeb 4 (Mathews, Fager, Johnson 2), Milton 2 (Kilen, Olson). Missed free throws—Mount Horeb 11, Milton 5. Team fouls—Mount Horeb 19, Milton 19.
After winning regionals last season, the Red Hawks came ready to play in their quest to repeat as champions. Its season started on the right foot as Milton allowed only 15 Franklin first-half points.
On offense, the Red Hawks started slow but picked things up in the second half. The team scored 41 points after the first half.
6-foot-6 forward Brogan McIntyre led the way for Milton as he scored 18 points and hit three shots from behind the arc. Ayden Goll and Laine Twist each scored 11 points for the team.
Milton (65)–Ayden Goll 4-2-11, Logan Branch 3-0-7, Laine Twist 4-3-11, Brogan McIntyre 7-1-18, Matt Kird 4-0-8, Tyler Buckhardt 0-2-2. Xander Wuertich 2-1-5, Brady Kavanaugh 2-1-3. Totals 25-10-65.
Franklin (43)–Dylan Drajkowski 2-0-5, Jacques Brooks 4-3-11, Brandon Tilley 4-2-11, Alex Mierow 6-2-16.
Halftime–Milton 24, Franklin 15. 3-point goals–Milton 5 (Goll, Branch, McIntyre 3), Franklin 4 (Drajkowski, Tilley, Mierow 2). Missed free throws–Milton 7, Franklin 5. Team fouls–Milton 12, Franklin 16.
