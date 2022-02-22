The Milton High boys basketball team tuned up for its Badger East Tournament showdown with DeForest by disposing of Stoughton on Monday.

The host Red Hawks, ranked seventh in Division 2 by The Associated Press, wrapped up a tie for the Badger East regular-season title a 56-40 win over the Vikings.

Milton and DeForest both finished 12-2 in the East and play Thursday at Milton in the tournament championship game.

Ayden Goll scored 17 points and Jack Campion 16 for the Red Hawks against Stoughton. Tommy Widner added nine points, including back-to-back layups to thwart a late Stoughton comeback bid.

Milton improved to 19-4 overall. Stoughton fell to 8-12 and 5-9.

MILTON 56, STOUGHTON 40

Stoughton (40)—Stockstad 1-1-3, T. Fernholz 4-4-13, Johnson 2-0-4, Schipper 2-6-10, L. Fernholz 4-1-10. Totals 13-12-40.

Milton (56)—Goll 5-4-17, Campion 7-2-16, McIntyre 4-0-8, Ruppe 1-0-2, Widner 4-1-9, Ratzburg 2-0-4. Totals 23-7-56.

Halftime—Milton 31, Stoughton 22. 3-point goals—Stoughton 2 (T. Fernholz, L. Fernholz), Milton 3 (Goll 3). Free throws missed—Stoughton 5, Milton 2. Total fouls— Stoughton 14, Milton 16

Milton 64, Monona Grove 52--The Red Hawks coasted to a Badger East Conference win last Friday night.

Campion scored 16 points and McIntyre added 15 to lead Milton.

Milton (19-4, 12-2), ranked seventh in the state in Division 2, built a 30-22 halftime lead before quickly pushing the margin to double digits early in the second half.

MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 52

Monona Grove (52)—Rivera 2-0-4; Hibner 9-3-23; Erb 1-0-2; Inda 1-0-3; Gammons 2-0-6; Anderson 0-2-2; Wendricks 1-0-3; Toijela 2-2-7. Totals: 19-7-52.

Milton (64)—Goll 3-3-10; Campion 7-1-16; McIntyre 6-3-15; Kirk 3-2-8; Widner 2-4-9; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 1-2-4. Totals: 23-15-64.

Halftime—Milton 30, Monona Grove 22. 3-point goals—Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 2, Gammons 2, Wendricks, Toijela, Inda), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, Widner). Free throws missed—Monona Grove 3, Milton 1. Total fouls—Monona Grove 11, Milton 13.

