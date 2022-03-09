MILTON
The Milton High boys basketball team is two wins away from its first state berth since 1982.
Forty years ago, Milton made its one and only state appearance, losing to Portage in a Division 2 state semifinal game.
Saturday night, the Red Hawks kept their season alive with a 53-49 win over Burlington in winning a Division 2 regional title. The regional crown was the first for the Red Hawks since 2006.
Second-seeded Milton (21-5) was set to play top-seeded and state-ranked Westosha Central (23-2) in a sectional semifinal game Thursday at Wilmot High School after The Courier’s print deadline passed. The winner plays DeForest or Oregon for the sectional title Saturday.
Against Burlington last weekend, Jack Campion set the pace. The senior point guard had a game-high 30 points.
“Jack’s shot-making ability, and our ability to defend were the difference in the game,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “Jack was just outstanding. He carried us, especially the first half.”
Milton lost Westosha 64-51 in a nonconference game during the regular season. The Falcons, who led 31-25 at half, got 28 points from Jack Rose in the win
“I think you’ll see a different type of game this time,” Olson said. “They beat us the first time we played them this year, but we learned some valuable lessons that game. We weren’t ready for the physicality and how the game was played.
“Westosha’s a very good team and are ranked for a reason. But we’ve got a good team, too, and our goals are still in front of us.”
MILTON 53, BURLINGTON 49
Burlington (49)—Roffers 7-4-19; Teberg 2-3-7; Skiles 1-2-4; Sulik 3-0-6; Lukenbill 6-1-13. Totals: 19-10-49.
Milton (53)—Goll 1-0-2; Campion 10-6-30; Kirk 1-1-3; Widner 2-0-4; Wuetrich 1-0-3. Totals: 20-8-53.
Halftime—Milton 17, Burlington 16. 3-point goals—Burlington 1 (Roffers), Milton 5 (Campion 4, Wuetrich). Free throws missed—Burlington 7, Milton 11.
Milton 57, Wilmot 44—The Red Hawks advanced with a semifinal victory at home Friday night.
Brogan McIntyre had 19 points and Campion added 14 for Milton. The Red Hawks outscored Wilmot 34-24 in the second half to pull away.
MILTON 57, WILMOT 44
Wilmot (44)—Ticha 3-0-6; Frisby 0-1-1; Christiansen 4-0-9; Kunz 3-0-8; Corona 3-2-10; Zimmerman 3-2-10. Totals: 16-5-44.
Milton (57)—Gall 1-6-9; Campion 3-9-14; McIntyre 7-4-19; Kirk 3-0-6; Ruppe 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 2-1-5. Totals: 17-20-57.
Halftime—Milton 23, Wilmot 20. 3-point goals—Wilmot 7 (Kunz 2, Corona 2, Zimmerman 2, Christiansen), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, McIntyre). Free throws missed—Wilmot 6, Milton 5. Total fouls—Wilmot 20, Milton . Fouled out—Christiansen.