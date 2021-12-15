Milton boys lose to state-ranked Whitnall; girls lose Badger East opener Milton Courier staff Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milton High's boys basketball team had no answer for Danilo Javonovich on Saturday.The University of Miami recruit scored 25 points to lead Whitnall to a 78-60 win in a nonconference battle of state-ranked teams.Whitnall (4-1), ranked ninth in the state in Division 2, led 28-17 at halftime. The Falcons extended the double-digit lead early in the second half.Ayden Goll scored 16 points to lead eighth-ranked Milton (4-2) and Jack Campion added 14.The Red Hawks open up Badger East Conference play on Thursday when they play at Oregon.WHITNALL 78, MILTON 60Whitnall (78)—Pitta 6-3-15; Herro 3-0-8; Flater 2-0-6; Lutz 6-0-15; Giannaras 1-0-2; Baake 1-0-3; Thomas 2-0-4; Javonovich 8-8-25. Totals: 29-11-78.Milton (60)—Ay. Goll 5-4-16; Campion 5-2-14; McIntyre 4-0-10; Kirk 5-2-12; Widner 1-0-3; As. Goll 2-0-5. Totals: 22-8-60.Halftime—Whitnall 28, Milton 17. Three-point goals—Whitnall 9 (Lutz 3, Herro 2, Flater 2, Baake, Javonovich), Milton 8 (Campion 2, Ay. Goll 2, McIntyre 2, As. Goll, Widner). Free throws missed—Whitnall 8, Milton 3. Total fouls—Whitnall 13, Milton 19.The Stoughton girls basketball team spoiled the Badger East Conference opener for Milton on Tuesday.The Vikings pulled away in the second half for a 56-41 win.Milton (3-5, 0-1) trailed by one point at halftime but was outscored 28-14 in the second half.Saige Radke led the Red Hawks with 11 points and Tressa Shaw chipped in 10.Maddie Reott and Annie Tangeman combined for 37 points for Stoughton (5-3, 1-0).Milton hosts Fort Atkinson on Friday.STOUGHTON 56, MILTON 41Milton (41)—Radke 3-4-11; Mezera 1-0-2; Shaw 3-1-10; Sugura 1-0-2; Morehart 1-0-3; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 1-0-2; Wolf 4-0-9. Totals: 15-5-41Stoughton (56)—Perkins 2-2-7; Tangeman 8-0-16; Hamacher 0-1-1; Loftus 2-0-4; Royston 0-1-1; Reott 8-5-21; Stokes 2-2-6. Totals: 22-11-56Halftime—Stoughton 28, Milton 27. Three-point goals—Milton 6 (Shaw 3, Radke, Wolf, Morehart), Stoughton 1 (Perkins). Free throws missed—Milton 6, Stoughton 7. Total fouls—Milton 18, Stoughton 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID cases could send all students home from Milton West Elementary, Northside Intermediate schools Mask mandate to be lifted for grades 7-12 in Milton starting Jan. 10 Milton Middle School officials release statement about potential threat to school Milton Historical Musings: Sydney clocks include ads for bygone businesses, residents Outside counselors, therapists help pandemic-troubled students in Milton schools Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin