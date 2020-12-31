Milton High’s girls basketball players have two choices:
Dwell on the negative, which is probably getting old by now given how much of 2020 has gone. Or latch on to the positive, which seems like the 2021 thing to do.
The bad news is the Red Hawks lost four of their five starters to graduation after last season. The good news is that means every player in the program this year has the opportunity to step into a major role.
The season is set to begin Jan. 4 with a trip to Evansville.
“The group that we have returning did get some great experience last year, and some of them the previous two seasons,” Milton sixth-year coach Stacy Skemp said Sunday. “In the few practices we’ve had, they’re really taking on a leadership role. I think even though we’re going to have a lot of inexperience, they all seem like quick learners, eager to play and are excited for the opportunity.”
The Badger South Conference will not conduct regular-season play due to COVID-19 restrictions. First-year Milton athletic director Jeff Spiwak was aiming for a 12-game girls basketball season when the school board approved a Jan. 4 start to the season, but at the start of this week, the team had 15 games lined up.
Protocols will also call for all players to wear masks while playing.
“Given the circumstances, we’re looking for everyone to contribute,” Skemp said. “Just thinking about wearing masks and that, we’re going to have be rotating players, and everyone is going to need to contribute at both ends of the floor.
“The last couple years, we’ve had some big-time scorers coming back. Now we’re hoping to see big contributions from everyone.”
The Red Hawks lost their top four scorers from last season when they finished with a 7-16 record. Together those combined to score more than 41 points per game for a team that averaged 52.
Senior Grace Quade, who averaged 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, is the team’s lone returning starter.
“Grace was our enforcer inside and had to play bigger than she is each and every game,” Skemp said of the 5-foot-10 forward.
Other returners are: seniors Julia Jaecks (3.4 ppg), Julia Steinke (2.0) and Kelly Hanauska; and junior Saige Radke.
Seniors Lucy Jalozynski and Jordan Olson join the varsity program this year and give Skemp a six-player senior class that should help navigate the murky waters of replacing four starters during a season severely shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re all, as a whole, a great group of kids--hard workers and great leaders,” Skemp said. “And they’ve been that way all four years, at various different levels.
“They’ve been great role models, especially in these uncertain times. Those seniors stayed committed even when it didn’t look like there was hope of us having basketball.”
The varsity newcomers also include: juniors Hailey Ferguson, Ella Rau and Ariana LaCoursier; and sophomores Sydney Kanable and Tressa Shaw.
With offensive roles still a bit to-be-determined, Skemp said the Red Hawks will need to be focused on the defensive end of the floor.
“I believe you’ll see us improve and players gain confidence and settle into their roles quickly,” Skemp said.
Having no Badger South Conference season makes season-long goals a bit tougher to pin down. But Skemp said she simply hopes her team improves every step of the way.
“Our goal is just to continue to improve every game,” she said. “And then hope that you get a chance to have that tournament run. It might not end up looking like a normal tournament time, but we just have to seize every opportunity we have out there on the basketball court.”
