The losing streak hit six Tuesday night for the Milton High School girls basketball team.
Elly Kohl scored 19 points and Taylor Marquart added 18 as Fort Atkinson matched its season-high in points with a 72-52 home win over the Red Hawks in Badger East Conference play.
The Blackhawks, who also scored 72 points in a road win against Monroe on Dec. 10, jumped ahead 31-18 at the break on the strength of 16 first half-points, including three 3s, by Kohl. Marquart scored 12 of her 18 points after halftime.
“Elly had a really good first half and hit some tough shots,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “Taylor was more aggressive in the second half inside. We got in transition, forcing them to guard the entire floor. When you do that, it opens up to your strengths.”
Junior forward Brooke Christiansen contributed eight points, junior forward Kaitlyn Burke had seven and freshman forward Ashlie Riley produced six for Fort (8-13, 2-11).
“We did a good job sharing the ball,” Rajsich said. “Our turnovers we were way down from previous games. We also caused a lot of turnovers. We switched defenses quite a bit. We’ve been working on different defenses. We haven’t really played any zone or trapping stuff. By kind of mixing it up, that got us more possessions. Our turnovers are down, so we got more shots at the rim.”
Julia Wolf and Tressa Shaw scored 10 points apiece for the Red Hawks (8-14, 2-11).
Milton wraps up the Badger East regular season at Monona Grove on Friday.