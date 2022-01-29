Fifth-ranked Milton routs sixth-ranked DeForest in boys basketball Courier Staff Jan 29, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton High boy's basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference on Friday night.Brogan McIntyre scored 20 points and Jack Campion added 16 to lead the Red Hawks to a 73-56 win over DeForest in a battle of state-ranked teams.Fifth-ranked Milton improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Badger East, one-game ahead of Waunakee.Sixth-ranked DeForest had a chance to take over sole possession of first place but fell to 6-2 in the conference and 12-4 overall.Milton also got 13 points from Aydon Goll and 12 from Tommy Widner.Max Weisbrod had a game-high 22 points for the Norskies.MILTON 73, DEFOREST 56DeForest (56)--Jansen 7-1-16; Fredrickson 2-0-5; Weisbrod 8-3-22; Hodge 0-1-1; Van Doyen 0-2-2; Hartig 4-1-10. Totals: 21-8-56Milton (73)--Goll 5-1-13; Campion 6-4-16; McIntyre 8-3-20; Kirk 1-2-4; Widner 5-1-12; Kavanaugh 3-0-8. Totals: 28-11-73Halftime--Milton 38, DeForest 30. Three-point goals--DeForest 6 (Weisbrod 3, Jansen, Fredrickson, Hartig), Milton 6 (Goll 2, Kavanaugh 2, McIntyre, Widner). Free throws missed--Deforest 10, Milton 2. Total fouls--DeForest 14, Milton 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Boys Basketball Jack Campion Brogan Mcintyre Recommended for you Trending Now Members say emails critical of the Milton School Board's COVID-19 decisions have 'crossed the line' Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Milton boys run past Sauk Prairie at Badger Classic Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Man who died after Janesville house fire named Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin