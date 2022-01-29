01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Milton High boy's basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference on Friday night.

Brogan McIntyre scored 20 points and Jack Campion added 16 to lead the Red Hawks to a 73-56 win over DeForest in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Fifth-ranked Milton improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Badger East, one-game ahead of Waunakee.

Sixth-ranked DeForest had a chance to take over sole possession of first place but fell to 6-2 in the conference and 12-4 overall.

Milton also got 13 points from Aydon Goll and 12 from Tommy Widner.

Max Weisbrod had a game-high 22 points for the Norskies.

MILTON 73, DEFOREST 56

DeForest (56)--Jansen 7-1-16; Fredrickson 2-0-5; Weisbrod 8-3-22; Hodge 0-1-1; Van Doyen 0-2-2; Hartig 4-1-10. Totals: 21-8-56

Milton (73)--Goll 5-1-13; Campion 6-4-16; McIntyre 8-3-20; Kirk 1-2-4; Widner 5-1-12; Kavanaugh 3-0-8. Totals: 28-11-73

Halftime--Milton 38, DeForest 30. Three-point goals--DeForest 6 (Weisbrod 3, Jansen, Fredrickson, Hartig), Milton 6 (Goll 2, Kavanaugh 2, McIntyre, Widner). Free throws missed--Deforest 10, Milton 2. Total fouls--DeForest 14, Milton 15.

