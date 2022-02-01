The Milton High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference with a big victory Friday night.

Brogan McIntyre scored 20 points and Jack Campion added 16 to lead the Red Hawks to a 73-56 win over DeForest in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Fifth-ranked Milton improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Badger East, one game ahead of Waunakee.

Sixth-ranked DeForest had a chance to take over sole possession of first place but fell to 6-2 in the conference and 12-4 overall.

Milton also got 13 points from Aydon Goll and 12 from Tommy Widner.

Max Weisbrod had a game-high 22 points for the Norskies.

MILTON 73, DEFOREST 56

DeForest (56)—Jansen 7-1-16; Fredrickson 2-0-5; Weisbrod 8-3-22; Hodge 0-1-1; Van Doyen 0-2-2; Hartig 4-1-10. Totals: 21-8-56.

Milton (73)—Goll 5-1-13; Campion 6-4-16; McIntyre 8-3-20; Kirk 1-2-4; Widner 5-1-12; Kavanaugh 3-0-8. Totals: 28-11-73.

Halftime—Milton 38, DeForest 30. 3-point goals—DeForest 6 (Weisbrod 3, Jansen, Fredrickson, Hartig), Milton 6 (Goll 2, Kavanaugh 2, McIntyre, Widner). Free throws missed—Deforest 10, Milton 2. Total fouls—DeForest 14, Milton 15.

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45--Gabby Wilke scored 15 points to lead the Beavers to the Badger East Conference victory last Saturday.

Beaver Dam (18-2, 10-1) built a 24-point halftime lead.

Saige Radke and Tressa Shaw had 10 points each for Milton (8-12, 2-9).

BEAVER DAM 70, MILTON 45

Milton (45)--Radke 10; Mezera 7; Shaw 10; Morehart 4; Kanable 3; Stockman 6; Wolf 6

Beaver Dam (70)--Wilke 15; Salettel 7; Wittnebel 9; Wietzke 8; Holt 2; Kuenzi 2; Oestreicher 12; Czarnecki 8; Ashley 5; Lapen 2

Halftime--Beaver Dam 42, Milton 18

