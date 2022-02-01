Milton boys win twice; Girls fall to Beaver Dam Feb 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Milton’s Brogan Mcintyre dunks the ball on an inbounds play during their home game against DeForest Area High School on Friday, Jan. 28. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Milton’s Jack Campion rises up for a layup attempt during their home game against DeForest Area High School on Friday, Jan. 28. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Milton’s Ayden Goll drives along the baseline during their home game against DeForest Area High School on Friday, Jan. 28. Anthony Wahl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Badger East Conference with a big victory Friday night.Brogan McIntyre scored 20 points and Jack Campion added 16 to lead the Red Hawks to a 73-56 win over DeForest in a battle of state-ranked teams.Fifth-ranked Milton improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Badger East, one game ahead of Waunakee.Sixth-ranked DeForest had a chance to take over sole possession of first place but fell to 6-2 in the conference and 12-4 overall.Milton also got 13 points from Aydon Goll and 12 from Tommy Widner.Max Weisbrod had a game-high 22 points for the Norskies.MILTON 73, DEFOREST 56DeForest (56)—Jansen 7-1-16; Fredrickson 2-0-5; Weisbrod 8-3-22; Hodge 0-1-1; Van Doyen 0-2-2; Hartig 4-1-10. Totals: 21-8-56.Milton (73)—Goll 5-1-13; Campion 6-4-16; McIntyre 8-3-20; Kirk 1-2-4; Widner 5-1-12; Kavanaugh 3-0-8. Totals: 28-11-73.Halftime—Milton 38, DeForest 30. 3-point goals—DeForest 6 (Weisbrod 3, Jansen, Fredrickson, Hartig), Milton 6 (Goll 2, Kavanaugh 2, McIntyre, Widner). Free throws missed—Deforest 10, Milton 2. Total fouls—DeForest 14, Milton 15.Girls basketballBeaver Dam 70, Milton 45--Gabby Wilke scored 15 points to lead the Beavers to the Badger East Conference victory last Saturday.Beaver Dam (18-2, 10-1) built a 24-point halftime lead.Saige Radke and Tressa Shaw had 10 points each for Milton (8-12, 2-9).BEAVER DAM 70, MILTON 45Milton (45)--Radke 10; Mezera 7; Shaw 10; Morehart 4; Kanable 3; Stockman 6; Wolf 6Beaver Dam (70)--Wilke 15; Salettel 7; Wittnebel 9; Wietzke 8; Holt 2; Kuenzi 2; Oestreicher 12; Czarnecki 8; Ashley 5; Lapen 2Halftime--Beaver Dam 42, Milton 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Members say emails critical of the Milton School Board's COVID-19 decisions have 'crossed the line' Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Man who died after Janesville house fire named Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Fifth-ranked Milton routs sixth-ranked DeForest in boys basketball Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin