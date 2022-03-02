MILTON — Despite a heartbreaking loss to end the regular season, Jack Campion is fixated on the postseason.
Milton's standout point guard was disappointed in his team's 74-73 loss to DeForest that gave the Norskies the Badger East Conference title but said the tournament is a chance for the Red Hawks to redeem themselves.
“We’re going to learn from this one just like we learned from all of our losses,” Campion said.
“I’m excited to see our guys compete in the tournament, and I think we can make a run. We’ll be solid.”
Max Weisbrod scored 36 points—including the game-winning basket with six seconds left—to lift DeForest to the overtime win.
The Red Hawks had a 73-70 lead with 34 seconds left and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Jack Campion’s jumper in the lane rattled in and out as the buzzer sounded.
Weisbrod and Campion, two of the top seniors in the state, put on a dazzling display offensively. Weisbrod scored 23 of his 36 points in the second half and overtime. Campion finished with 25 points, 11 assists and three steals.
Weisbrod said losing was not an option.
“With this my dad’s last year of coaching, there was no way I was going to lose this game,” said Weisbrod, who has committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University.
“With Jack having four fouls, he really couldn’t help out at the end, so I just had to make the right play and make the shot.”
Milton (19-5), ranked seventh by the Associated Press in Division 2, trailed 64-61 in regulation before Brogan McIntyre tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left.
Neither team scored the during final minute.
McIntyre’s dunk with 1:03 left in overtime gave the Red Hawks a 71-70 lead. His basket with 34 seconds left made it 73-70.
Tim Frederickson’s layup cut the lead to one with 26 seconds left, and a missed free throw by the Red Hawks set up Weisbrod’s game-winner.
DEFOREST 74, MILTON 73 (OT)
DeForest (74)—Jansen 4-2-10; Fredrickson 3-0-7; Weisbrod 15-6-36; Van Ooyen 4-0-8; Hartig 5-1-13. Totals: 31-9-74
Milton (73)—Goll 3-4-12; Campion 10-4-25; McIntyre 7-2-18; Widner 3-0-7; Ratzburg 1-2-4; Kirk 3-0-7. Totals:27-12-73
Halftime—Milton 33, DeForest 27. Regulation—Milton 64, DeForest 64. Three-point goals—DeForest 3 (Hartig 2, Weisbrod), Milton 6 (McIntyre 2, Goll 2, Campion, Kirk). Free throws missed—DeForest 2, Milton 4. Total fouls—DeForest 15, Milton 15.
Waukesha West 82, Milton 52—In a Division 2 regional semifinal as part of the Oregon sectional, Saige Radke scored a game-high 25 points for the Red Hawks but it was not enough for the Red Hawks (9-17).
Milton trailed 47-31 at half.
Girls basketball
The season ended Friday night for Milton.
In a Division 2 regional final game as part of the Oregon Sectional, Waukesha West got off to a strong start and cruised to an 82-52 win.
Saige Radke had a game-high 25 points for Milton, which finished the season 9-17.
WAUKESHA WEST 82, MILTON 52
Milton (52)—Radke 8-7-25; Mezera 1-3-5; Shaw 2-0-4; Morehart 1-2-5; Kanable 1-2-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 0-2-2; Wolf 1-2-5. Totals: 15-18-52.
Waukesha West (82)—Tranel 1-1-3; Hudson 4-0-8; Kozlowski 0-2-2; Hanke 4-2-10; Yow 5-0-12; Hellngrung 1-2-4; Darling 0-2-2; Fenske 2-3-7; Anderson 6-0-13; Krohn 5-0-10; Thompson 4-3-11. Totals: 32-15-82.
Halftime—Waukesha West 47, Milton 31. 3-point goals—Milton 4 (Radke 2, Morehart, Wolf), Waukesha West 3 (Yow 2, Anderson). Free throws missed—Milton 4, Waukesha West 7. Total fouls—Milton 20, Waukesha West 19.